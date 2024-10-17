(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database (Excel) product covers the Saudi Arabia data center portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 26 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 35 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh.

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:



Saudi Telecom Company (center3) is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Mobily and Gulf Data Hub.

Almost 30% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Dammam. Riyadh dominates the upcoming data center market in Saudi Arabia with almost 35% of the total power capacity.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (26 Facilities):



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Malga 1 or Al Taif Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (35 Facilities):



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered



Agility

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex)

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

Gulf Data Hub

Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital

Mobily

NourNet

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Saudi Telecom Company (center3) TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)

