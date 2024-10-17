Saudi Arabia Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis Of 26 Existing And 35 Planned Data Centers With Coverage Of 10 Investor/Operators
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database (Excel) product covers the Saudi Arabia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 26 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 35 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh. Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Saudi Telecom Company (center3) is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Mobily and Gulf Data Hub. Almost 30% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Dammam. Riyadh dominates the upcoming data center market in Saudi Arabia with almost 35% of the total power capacity.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (26 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Malga 1 or Al Taif Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (35 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
Agility Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd. Gulf Data Hub Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital Mobily NourNet Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT Saudi Telecom Company (center3) TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)
