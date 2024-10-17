ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q3 2024 RESULTS ON 7 NOVEMBER 2024

London, 17 October 2024 – Endeavour plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q3 2024 results on Thursday 7 November 2024, before the LSE open.

Management will host a call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 7 November 2024, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York

1:30pm in London

9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link:

To download a calendar reminder for the webcast, visit the events page of our website here .

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website .

CONTACT INFORMATION