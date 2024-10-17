Quantum Computing, Inc. Receives Award To Support NASA In Quantum Sensing Solutions For Lidar Missions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOBOKEN,

N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc.

("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT ), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics company, announced that the Company has been awarded a fifth project from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to develop quantum remote sensing that would significantly lower the cost of spaceborne LIDAR imaging and advance scientific understanding of the mechanisms of climate change.

This is a continuation of a long-standing strategic partnership between NASA and QCi aimed at creating a radically different approach to LiDAR technology for atmospheric remote sensing measurements. The proposed approach, which is currently being developed by QCi, would significantly lower the cost of LIDAR missions, thereby allowing NASA to undertake more frequent flights to better understand the causes of climate change. The recently awarded contract is an important milestone in further assessing viability of QCi's technology.

The new contract also marks a pivotal step toward deploying the Company's remote sensing technology on LIDAR flights and further establishes the applicability of its quantum technology in diverse fields, such as civilian and military surveillance.

"QCi is honored to support NASA in this critical mission dedicated to advancing remote sensing and climate change monitoring. This new technology aims to reduce the cost of LiDAR missions from billions to millions and ultimately will help us in understanding the root causes of climate change and contribute to NASA's efforts to protect the earth's environment," stated Dr. William McGann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at QCi. "This partnership reinforces QCi's commitment to providing innovative, cost-effective solutions for various remote sensing applications and highlights the transformative potential of QCi's quantum remote sensing technology for climate research and environmental management strategies."

The contract announced today builds upon QCi's work helping NASA denoise the sunlight in satellite LiDAR images by using the Company's latest entropy quantum optimization machine, the Dirac-3, to simulate the background noise and turn the denoising problem into an optimization problem.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc.

("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT ) is an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. QCi products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technology and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

SOURCE Quantum Computing Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED