Alkami Named Best Banking App By Tearsheet

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions

provider for institutions in the U.S., announced that it was named the 2024 winner in The Big Bank Theory Awards by Tearsheet for the category of "Best Banking App." Tearsheet's premier awards program, The Big Bank Theory Awards recognizes and celebrates innovation in banking and embedded finance, and acknowledges the companies shaping the future of banking and embedded finance.

This recognition of Alkami's Mobile Banking Platform comes as high-quality mobile application experiences have never been more important for the financial services industry. Recent research1 has shown that the most important features to Americans who are active in digital banking are the user experience and functionality of the banking website/mobile app and the customer service experience. As this accolade reflects, Alkami has responded directly to this need, empowering regional and community financial institutions with a platform that delivers the features account holders demand today.

"Alkami innovates through the mindset of the consumer and is committed to providing an outstanding end-user mobile banking experience that is unparalleled," said Ty Griffin, senior director, UX/UI at Alkami. "We look forward to continuing to deliver excellent best-in-class technology to our financial institution customers and their account holders."

Key highlights of Alkami's Mobile Banking Platform include:



Advanced telemetry data to gain real-time insights into user experience, allowing clients to identify points of friction to enhance usability and driving higher conversion rates. An industry-leading cross-platform development framework to create natively compiled mobile banking applications for both iOS and Android. This approach ensures a consistent and high-quality user experience across different devices and operating systems.

Alkami offers a wide range of mobile-first and mobile-friendly features, including:



Snapshot - Readily view account balances and account summary

Remote Deposit Capture (RDC) - Securely deposit checks via mobile device

P2P (Peer-to-peer) and

Zelle - Instantly send money via payment providers Bill Pay - Easily pay bills and loans with a range of payment options

This recognition by Tearsheet also follows the news that Alkami was recently categorized as a 2024 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 solution provider.

For a full list of the 2024 winners of The Big Bank Theory Awards by Tearsheet, visit here . To learn more about achieving best-in-class UX and outstanding experiences, visit here .

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience."2

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc.

is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit .

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]

1The Center for Generational Kinetics - National Research Study 2024, commissioned by Alkami, included 1,500 U.S. participants ages 22-65 weighted to the 2020 US Census for age, gender, region, and ethnicity. Survey was conducted online from January 12, 2024, to January 30, 2024.

2J.D. Power 2024 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit .

