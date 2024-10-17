Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024: Africa Data Centers Is The Largest Operator, Followed By Open Access Data Centers (OADC) And MDX-I
The upcoming data center capacity in Nigeria is projected to exceed 300 MW upon full build, which is nearly five times the current existing capacity in the country. This reflects significant growth in Nigeria's data center infrastructure.
Africa Data Centers leads as the largest data center operator in the region, followed by Open Access Data Centers (OADC) and MDX-I, marking them as key players in the market. Lagos is set to dominate Nigeria's upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 70% of the total power capacity, solidifying its status as the country's central hub for data center operations.
Most of the existing rack capacity is also concentrated in and around Lagos, further emphasizing the city's importance in Nigeria's data center landscape.
This database (Excel) product covers the Nigeria data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 16 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Abuja, Ikeja, Lagos. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (16 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Lekki II or LGS1.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Companies Featured
21 Century technologies Africa Data Centres Airtel Africa (Nxtra) Cloud Exchange (DimensionData) CWG PLC Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion) Equinix Excelsimo Networks ipNX Kasi Cloud MDX-I (Equinix) Medallion Communications (Digital Realty) MTN Open Access Data Centres (OADC) Rack Centre
