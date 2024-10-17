Knee Replacement With Augmented Reality: Enhanced Precision, Faster Recovery, And Personalized Care For Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BLOOMFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Safa Kassab is at the forefront of advancements in knee replacement surgery. As the first surgeon in Michigan to perform AR-assisted knee replacements, Dr. Kassab is now the most experienced knee replacement surgeon in the United States, having completed over 700 AR knee replacements to date. His pioneering work has garnered significant attention, as he has been featured in some major media publications, such as CBS and FOX , where he demonstrated his innovative technique.Using Pixee Medical's Smart Glasses, Dr. Kassab visualizes real-time angles and measurements during surgery, allowing for unmatched precision in implant placement. The AR glasses display critical data directly in his field of view, revolutionizing the way knee replacement surgery is conducted.“Not only are our patients recovering much faster, but they are also at lower risk of complications, and their artificially replaced knee is expected to last much, much longer as a result,” said Dr. Kassab.“This technology is a total game changer.”Key Advantages of AR-Assisted Knee Replacement Surgery:- Minimally Invasive Procedures: AR technology enables smaller incisions, resulting in less tissue damage and faster healing.- Faster Recovery Times: Many patients return to their normal routines within days, experiencing significantly shorter recovery periods.- Enhanced Precision: Real-time data provided by AR allows for more accurate knee placement, improving long-term outcomes.- Extended Implant Longevity: Proper placement ensures knee replacements last longer, reducing the need for future surgeries.Patients like Sue H. have experienced remarkable recoveries.“I was driving in one week and walking without help,” Sue shared, reflecting on the success of her procedure.Dr. Kassab currently performs over 10 AR knee replacement surgeries per week and believes this technology will soon expand into other areas of medicine. His pioneering work has garnered significant attention, with features on major media outlets such as CBS and FOX, where he demonstrated his innovative technique.Orthopedic Specialists of Oakland County physicians are all fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons who are committed to advancing patient care through cutting-edge technologies and personalized treatment plans.For more information on Dr. Safa Kassab's groundbreaking AR knee replacement surgery, visit or .To book an appointment, call +1 248-335-2977 or email ....About Dr. Safa KassabDr. Safa Kassab is a renowned orthopedic surgeon specializing in knee replacement surgery. With a commitment to innovation and patient care, he uses augmented reality to improve surgical outcomes.

