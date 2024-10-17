ECHOES OF PASSION AND POWER AT CARNEGIE HALL ON NOV 1 AT 8PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The InterHarmony® International Music Festival proudly presents "Echoes of Power and Passion," an evocative presentation of music that reflects both heroic intensity and tender lyricism. Sharing the stage will be emerging artists Jessi Lin, Michelle Ji, and Austin Gentry; alongside InterHarmony® artists Namik Sultanov, Silvan Negruțiu, and InterHarmony founder Misha Quint on cello. This will be an exhilarating program filled both with classics and rarely heard works from a diverse set of powerful compositional voices.The performance will take place on November 1, 2024, at 8:00 PM at Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall. Tickets are available online at or by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800. For more information, visit .ABOUT THE PROGRAMThe evening will begin with Jessi Lin at the piano with Franz Liszt's Transcendental Etude No. 10 in f minor, "Appassionata," a technically demanding work renowned for its dramatic intensity. Liszt's fiery composition will set the stage for a night of expressiveness and virtuosity.Maurice Ravel's Alborada del gracioso from Mirrors follows, with its playful and rhythmically intricate evocation of Spanish musical styles, showcasing pianistic percussive brilliance.Michelle Ji will then take the stage, performing Johannes Brahms' Rhapsody in b minor, Op. 79, No. 1, a work of sweeping passion and rich harmonic texture that contrasts stormy outbursts with moments of serene reflection.Joan Tower's modern and vibrant Sixth Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman will continue the program, paying tribute to extraordinary women and the triumphant voice of womanhood, blending brass-like energy with innovative piano textures. Performed by pianist Silvan Negruțiu, he will continue championing two stunning works by Romanian composers: George Enescu's Sarabande, Op. 10 and Constantin Silvestri's Bacchanale, Op. 6.Alexander Scriabin's Fantasia in b minor, Op. 28 will close the first half of the evening, a work which also marked both the end and beginning of two eras in the composer's life with its dreamy, almost mystical quality, performed by Hyeongji Choi.After intermission, the second half of the evening will begin with Austin Gentry's performance of Scriabin's Sonata No. 4 in F-Sharp Major, Op. 30, considered to be the first work of his middle period; a poetic and ethereal piece that explores both longing and ecstasy.The next segment showcases a collection of miniatures performed by Namik Sultanov. Starting the set is a Ballade by Azerbaijani composer and student of Dmitri Shostakovich Jovdat Hajiyev, He will continue with Rachmaninoff's poignant Elegie, Prelude in g-sharp minor, Op. 32 No. 12, and Prelude in c minor, Op. 23 No. 7. These works offer an intimate glimpse into Rachmaninoff's inner world, where passion and melancholy coexist.To close the program, Misha Quint and Silvan Negruțiu will exhibit works showcasing both the power and passion of our collective musical heritage with George Frideric Handel's Sonata for Violin and Basso Continuo in D Major (III. Larghetto), Enrique Granados' colorful Intermezzo from Goyescas and Spanish Dance No. 6, Manuel de Falla's electrifying Ritual Fire Dance, Rachmaninoff's hauntingly poignant Vocalise, and Tchaikovsky's emotionally and virtuosically charged Pezzo Capriccioso, Op. 62We invite you to InterHarmony's "Echoes of Power and Passion," an enthralling evening of music spanning both the heroism and passion of our collective human experience-featuring a dynamic mix of rising talents and accomplished performers, and a program rich with both familiar and unfamiliar artistic voices. Join us at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall on November 1, 2024, for this powerful presentation of passion and musical expression.

