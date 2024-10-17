Analysis Reveals Shift In US Election Sentiment With Trump Now Leading

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trump or Harris news sentiment analysis across major US sources October 2024

Permutable AI's latest news sentiment analysis reveals a shift favouring over Harris in mid-October

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Permutable AI , a leading artificial intelligence firm specialising in global news sentiment analysis, has released its follow up findings to its previous analysis regarding the upcoming US presidential election. The company's advanced AI-driven analysis of news sentiment has detected a shift in public perception of the two main candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, mere weeks before Americans head to the polls.Key findings:- Sentiment crossover: For the first time in the analysed period, Trump's sentiment surpassed Harris' between 7th and 14th October 2024, marking a dramatic reversal of trends since Harris entered the race.- The winds of change: In just one week, Harris's sentiment decreased from 51 to 49.5, whilst Trump's rose from 49.5 to 51, resulting in a net 3-point swing in Trump's favour.- Consistency across sources: The shift was even more noticeable when analysing the top 7 news sources, with Harris's sentiment decreasing from 49 to 45, and Trump's increasing from 48 to 50.5.- Timing: This shift occurred in October - often referred to as the month for "October surprises" - where late-breaking news or events can significantly impact the race.- Media coverage: The volume of election coverage reached its lowest point during this period of significant sentiment change, which could be a strategic move in the final sprint of the race.Wilson Chan, CEO and Founder of Permutable AI commented on the findings: "Our AI-driven analysis has uncovered a potentially indicative shift in sentiment at a critical juncture in the US presidential race. The timing of this change could have significant implications for the election outcome as we enter the final weeks and days."The analysis also revealed varying levels of sentiment across major US news sources, highlighting the polarised nature of election coverage. Notably, some traditionally left-leaning outlets showed improved sentiment towards Trump.Chan added: "Of course, whilst sentiment analysis provides valuable insights into media coverage and public perception, it's crucial to note that it doesn't directly translate to voting intentions but could be an interesting indication of things to come.”

