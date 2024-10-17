Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et I’Industrie – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et I’Industrie (UBCI) at ‘C+’ and ‘C’, respectively. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Negative. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed UBCI’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘c’, Core Strength (CFS) rating of ‘b+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Uncertain.



UBCI’s LT FCR is constrained by CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. The Negative Outlook for UBCI’s FCRs is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Tunisia, reflecting the continued very challenging operating environment and economy. The outlook also reflects very high external refinancing risks, aggravated by still large external financing needs and limited financing revenues given the absence of direct access to capital markets. It also takes into consideration elevated political risk and weak public financing, as well as increased monetisation of the central government budget deficit by the central bank amid declining capacity of the banking system to lend to the government. External strength is low due to high external financing needs and the modest – albeit resilient – level of foreign exchange reserves. Downside risks for the banking sector remain high and pressure on the banks’ credit profiles is elevated due to financial stability risks and macroeconomic vulnerabilities.



UBCI’s BSR of ‘c’ (CI does not append ‘+/-’ modifiers to BSRs in the ‘c’ category) is constrained by the LT FCR which is at ‘C+’, and is derived from a CFS rating of ‘b+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’ with the latter indicating significant risk. The BSR incorporates CI’s assessment of UBCI’s capacity to withstand sovereign-linked economic and financial stress. In a sovereign event, the Bank’s liquidity position would be negatively impacted as would that of the banking sector.



The CFS is underpinned by credit strengths of satisfactory asset quality together with good loan-loss reserve (LLR) coverage, adequate liquidity (although liquid assets are low), and a good level of operating income relative to the balance sheet. The CFS also incorporates a very challenging operating environment, with the Tunisian economy remaining weak due to refinancing pressure, a modest capital position, a high operating expense base, and limited financial disclosure with accounting based on Tunisian standards (as is the case for the sector). Some elements of IFRS 9 provisioning were implemented in 2023.



The ESL is assessed as Uncertain. In CI’s opinion, the likelihood of the Bank receiving timely and sufficient extraordinary support from reference shareholder, the Carte Group, is uncertain. Although Carte may be willing to support the Bank in case of need, CI is unsure of its capacity to provide sufficient and timely support. Moreover, as only the eleventh largest bank in Tunisia, we do not consider UBCI to be of systemic importance to the sector. Thus, the likelihood of support from the authorities is also unclear. In 2021, BNP Paribas (BNPP), the previous majority shareholder in the Bank, sold a 39% stake to the local Carte Group. BNPP still has an 11% stake in UBCI. Carte is a key player in the Tunisian insurance sector. Although insurance is its focus, Carte is also active in real estate, tourism, industry, media and IT through subsidiaries and participations.



UBCI’s loan asset quality is satisfactory, and has been quite steady for some years despite challenging economic conditions in Tunisia. The Bank’s NPL ratio of 6% is well below the sector NPL ratio (around 13%). Although some provisioning elements of IFRS 9 is now followed, disclosure of Stage 1, 2 and 3 loans are not provided. We expect most Tunisian banks have a large stock of Stage 2 loans. UBCI may have a lower level than many peer banks. Although UBCI’s provisions increased in 2023, the rise was not onerous (particularly from a low base), possibly indicating in did not need to raise provisions for Stage 2 loans significantly. UBCI’s credit loss absorption capacity is viewed as satisfactory. LLR coverage was a good 105% at end-2023. The Bank generates a good level of operating profits that has some capacity to absorb more provisioning expenses.



Earnings strength in terms of revenue has been solid for some years. UBCI achieved satisfactory results in 2023, with operating profit up slightly – a good result in a tough year for Tunisia. Net profit was lower by 11% largely due to a 56% rise, or TND7.2mn increase in the loan impairment charge. This increase was mainly due to the legal revision of the parameters for calculating collective provisions as part of the banking sector’s convergence with IFRS standards. Operating income on average assets is at a good level and margins are high. UBCI’s cost of funds is the lowest in the CI-rated Tunisian bank peer group. The operating cost base on the other hand is very high and UBCI’s cost-to-income ratio is the highest in the peer group.



The P&L statement for H1 24 for bank only figures shows a slight fall in net profit for the period of approximately 10%. There was a small rise in operating income, but expenses again increased due to staff costs and other operating expenses. The cost of risk declined.



UBCI’s liquidity position is satisfactory as is the funding profile. However, the Bank’s stock of liquid assets is at a low level. In addition, central bank funding (sourced by most banks in the sector) has increased over the past few years but UBCI’s level is still currently low compared to many peer banks. Loan-based funding ratios are satisfactory, and three-quarters of the balance sheet is funded by customer deposits. Liquidity remained stable at H1 24 based on bank-only figures.



A major constraint on the CFS is the Bank’s modest capital position. In our view, the CAR at 12.7%, and although above regulatory requirements, does not provide a significant buffer to absorb shocks. Internal capital generation has been moderate, reflecting the Bank’s quite high dividend payout.



Rating Outlook



The Negative Outlook indicates that the LT FCR is likely to be lowered by one notch in the next 12 months and is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



There is limited upside to the Bank’s ratings as indicated by the Negative LT FCR Outlook. A revision of the Outlook to Stable would need to be preceded by an upward revision of our internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia, all other factors remaining unchanged.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our base case, the LT FCR rating could be downgraded by more than one notch in the next 12 months if CI’s internal assessment of the sovereign’s creditworthiness weakens by more than expected, resulting in a rating change of more than one notch over the period, or if the operating environment and/or economy deteriorate further, negatively impacting UBCI’s financial profile.



