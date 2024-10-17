Banque Nationale Agricole – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Banque Nationale Agricole (BNA) at ‘C+’ and ‘C’, respectively. The Outlook for the LT FCR remains Negative. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BNA’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘c’, Core Strength (CFS) rating of ‘b’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate.



BNA’s LT FCR is constrained by CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia. The Negative Outlook for BNA’s FCRs is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign risk for Tunisia, reflecting the continued very challenging operating environment and economy. The Outlook also reflects very high external refinancing risks, aggravated by still large external financing needs and limited financing revenues given the absence of direct access to capital markets. It also takes into consideration elevated political risk and weak public financing, as well as increased monetisation of the central government budget deficit by the central bank amid declining capacity of the banking system to lend to the government. External strength is low due to high external financing needs and the modest – albeit resilient – level of foreign exchange reserves. Downside risks for the banking sector remain high and pressure on the banks’ credit profiles is elevated due to financial stability risks and macroeconomic vulnerabilities.



BNA’s BSR of ‘c’ (CI does not append ‘+/-’ modifiers to BSRs in the ‘c’ category) is constrained by the LT FCR which is at ‘C+’, and is derived from a CFS rating of ‘b’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’, with the latter indicating significant risk. The BSR incorporates CI’s assessment of BNA’s capacity to withstand sovereign-linked economic and financial stress. In a sovereign event, in common with peers, the Bank’s liquidity position would be impacted.



BNA’s ESL of Moderate balances the weak financial strength of the sovereign against the strong willingness of the government to assist the Bank in the event of need. The latter reflects the government’s majority ownership of BNA and its systemic importance, controlling a significant share of sector assets.



The CFS is supported by the Bank’s capital position, with capital ratios the highest in the peer group. However, capital is significantly impaired by unprovided NPLs. BNA’s significant market franchise in the Tunisian banking sector as the second largest bank in the country is considered a credit strength as well.



The CFS is underpinned by BNA’s satisfactory level of operating income and profitability. Operating income has grown consistently for some years and is at a high level relative to average assets, driven by interest income from the loan book and the government securities portfolio. Operating profitability remained sound and improved y-o-y in 2023. The Bank’s net interest margin is reasonable despite narrowing over the last few years due to the cost of funds which is the highest in the peer group. The ROAA is satisfactory and rose marginally last year. Bank-only figures at end-June 2024 showed net profit of TND138.9mn, higher by 54% against the corresponding period of 2023. The performance was due mainly to a 41% fall in the provision charge. Operating income was flat.



BNA’s principal credit challenges include the very high level of NPLs, tight liquidity, and low loan-loss coverage. NPLs are significant and the NPL ratio is very high (around twice that of the sector NPL ratio) and, accordingly, loan asset quality remains very weak. The rise in NPLs in 2023 was due to the implementation of elements of IFRS 9 for the first time. NPL coverage by provisions remains very modest partly due to the availability of official guarantees and collateral. The large stock of NPLs reflects the weak economy and government-directed lending in the past, together with exposure to problematic sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and tourism. CI expects BNA’s loan asset quality metrics to remain under pressure, reflecting the weak Tunisian economy and challenging operating environment. The Bank’s other principal challenge is weak liquidity. Although the level of liquid assets has increased, funding is tighter than the sector average. As a result of its tight liquidity, the Bank has significant reliance on central bank funding facilities. This is the case for a number of banks in Tunisia. For bank-only figures (consolidated figures are not provided on an interim basis) as at H1 24, liquidity showed further slight improvement. The level of central bank funding declined – although it still remains important. In addition, customer deposit growth outpaced that of loans resulting in a decline in the loans to customer deposits ratio.



The Tier 1 CAR is a solid 17.8% (regulatory minimum 7%) and total CAR 21.5%, considerably above the minimum requirement of 10%. The CAR is based on Basel I methodology for credit risk hence favourable risk weights, and Basel II standardised for market and operational risks. The central bank is working on elements of Basel III (although progress is very slow).



Rating Outlook



The Negative Outlook indicates that the LT FCR is likely to be lowered by one notch in the next 12 months and is in line with CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



There is limited upside to BNA’s ratings as indicated by the Negative LT FCR Outlook. A revision of the Outlook to Stable would need to be preceded by an upward revision of our internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Tunisia, all other factors remaining unchanged.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our base case, the LT FCR could be downgraded by more than one notch in the next 12 months if the operating environment and/or economy deteriorate further, or if CI’s internal assessment of the sovereign’s creditworthiness weakens by more than expected.



