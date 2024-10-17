Land Customs Authority Thwarts Narcotic Smuggling Operation
Date
10/17/2024 6:55:51 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Land customs Authority apprehends a passenger's attempt to smuggle narcotic substance into Qatar.
In a video shared on social media by Qatar Customs, the prohibited substance seized was Hasish which was found hidden beneath the clothes of the passenger.
The contraband was detected through a manual search by authorities.
According to the announcement, the seized substance weighed at approximately 80 grams.
MENAFN17102024000063011010ID1108791028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.