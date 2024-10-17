Indonesia Business Aviation Summit: Discuss Key Focus Areas Of The Largest Aviation Market In ASEAN - Jakarta, Indonesia - November 28, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Business Aviation" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia is the largest in ASEAN and the second-fastest growing globally, following China. With its unique geography of over 17,000 islands, air is crucial for both people and goods across the country's vast expanse, stretching 3,275 miles from East to West and hosting a population exceeding 270 million.



Business Aviation at Secondary Locations : Despite the limited use of foreign-registered aircraft, small airports in Indonesia are increasingly becoming hubs for business aircraft. Challenges and Considerations : Operators navigate unique challenges when utilizing smaller airports, balancing operational needs with local infrastructure capabilities. Historically known for its stringent lead-time requirements, Indonesia has streamlined its processes, allowing for greater operational flexibility with short-notice trips, planned tech stops, and schedule adjustments.

Key Event Highlights:



Debate the Future : Engage in discussions about the evolving role of small airports in business aviation.

Technological Innovations : Explore cutting-edge technologies transforming operations, from digital air traffic management to automated ground handling systems.

Regulatory Insights : Gain insights into the regulatory framework impacting business aviation and discuss strategies for navigating regulatory challenges.

Fleet Management : Learn about the latest developments in fleet management.

Aircraft Financing and Leasing : Explore financing and leasing options and challenges for aircraft owners and operators.

Aircraft Management : Learn about cost-efficient aircraft management, safety and profitable operations.

Infrastructure Investment : Discuss investment opportunities and financing models for enhancing infrastructure to meet growing business aviation demands.

Case Studies : Discover successful case studies of business jet operations in Indonesia, highlighting best practices and lessons learned.

Environmental Sustainability: Address initiatives and practices promoting sustainability in business aviation operations. Networking : Connect with industry leaders and experts shaping the future of business aviation in Indonesia.

Who Should Attend:

Business aircraft operators, manufacturers, consultants, airport executives, aviation operators, regulatory authorities, investors, and professionals interested in exploring opportunities and overcoming challenges in Indonesia's small airport business aviation sector.

Agenda:

8.30 Registration & Networking Coffee

9.00 Opening Remarks

Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO & Founder, Aeropodium

SESSION I

Regulatory Insights

9.10 Topic TBC

Margaretta Rozetta, Directorate General Civil Aviation, Ministry of Transportation, Republic of Indonesia

9.40 Challenges and Opportunities for Business Aviation in Indonesia

Ziva N. Arifin, Director, Aviatory Indonesia

10.10 PANEL DISCUSSION

Regulatory Insights: How to Prevent Illegal Charter Flights

Moderator: Ziva N. Arifin, Director, Aviatory Indonesia



Sunil Chahal, Managing Director, Chahal Aviation

Febe Christie, CEO, Alfa5 Aviation

Raghu Menon, President, Titan Aviation Saladin Siregar, Key Account Manager Passenger Airchartering - APAC, Chapman Freeborn Airchartering

10.40 Networking Coffee Break

SESSION II

Aircraft Management, Financing and Leasing

11.10 How to Achieve Cost-Efficient Aircraft Management, Safety and Profitable Operations

Tony Hadi, President Director, Premiair Group

11.40 Aircraft Financing: Recent Updates from the Indonesian Law Perspective

Anggia Ali Berawi, Co-Managing Partner, Trilexica at Law & Chairwoman, Indonesian Air Law Society

12.10 Legal Aspects of Selling and Purchasing a Corporate Jet

Luca Denora, Special Counsel, Withersworldwide

12.40 How to Complete a Successful Aircraft Transaction and Meet the Operator's Requirements

Adrien Chazottes, Managing Partner, Jet 8 Aviation

13.10 Networking Lunch Break

14.30 PANEL DISCUSSION

Aircraft Financing and Leasing



Anggia Ali Berawi, Co-Managing Partner, Trilexica at Law & Chairwoman, Indonesian Air Law Society

Adrien Chazottes, Managing Partner, Jet 8 Aviation

Niel Liebenberg, Partner, Bird & Bird Alexander Tang, Sales Director, Asia Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, Global Jet Capital

SESSION III

New Challenges and Opportunities in Indonesia

15.00 The Helicopters Market in Indonesia

Rizka Ardilda, Business Development Manager, Hongkong Jet

15.30 How to Select the Best MRO for your Aircraft

William Mermelstein, Chairman, AMS China

16.00 How Connectivity Adds Value to your Aircraft

Tom Phillips, Regional Director - APAC, Satcom Direct

16.30 Sustainable Aviation in Indonesia and the Future of SAF

Arnaud Brolly, Founder & CEO, IMPACT

17.00 Indonesia in the Realm of ASEAN Open Skies: Challenges and Opportunities

Ridha Aditya Nugraha, Head of Air and Space Law Studies, Universitas Prasetiya Mulya

17.30 Concluding Remarks

