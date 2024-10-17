Indonesia Business Aviation Summit: Discuss Key Focus Areas Of The Largest Aviation Market In ASEAN - Jakarta, Indonesia - November 28, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Business Aviation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Indonesia is the largest Aviation market in ASEAN and the second-fastest growing globally, following China. With its unique geography of over 17,000 islands, air travel is crucial for both people and goods across the country's vast expanse, stretching 3,275 miles from East to West and hosting a population exceeding 270 million.
Business Aviation at Secondary Locations : Despite the limited use of foreign-registered aircraft, small airports in Indonesia are increasingly becoming hubs for business aircraft. Challenges and Considerations : Operators navigate unique challenges when utilizing smaller airports, balancing operational needs with local infrastructure capabilities. Historically known for its stringent lead-time requirements, Indonesia has streamlined its processes, allowing for greater operational flexibility with short-notice trips, planned tech stops, and schedule adjustments.
Key Event Highlights:
Debate the Future : Engage in discussions about the evolving role of small airports in business aviation. Technological Innovations : Explore cutting-edge technologies transforming operations, from digital air traffic management to automated ground handling systems. Regulatory Insights : Gain insights into the regulatory framework impacting business aviation and discuss strategies for navigating regulatory challenges. Fleet Management : Learn about the latest developments in fleet management. Aircraft Financing and Leasing : Explore financing and leasing options and challenges for aircraft owners and operators. Aircraft Management : Learn about cost-efficient aircraft management, safety and profitable operations. Infrastructure Investment : Discuss investment opportunities and financing models for enhancing infrastructure to meet growing business aviation demands. Case Studies : Discover successful case studies of business jet operations in Indonesia, highlighting best practices and lessons learned. Environmental Sustainability: Address initiatives and practices promoting sustainability in business aviation operations. Networking : Connect with industry leaders and experts shaping the future of business aviation in Indonesia.
Who Should Attend:
Business aircraft operators, manufacturers, consultants, airport executives, aviation operators, regulatory authorities, investors, and professionals interested in exploring opportunities and overcoming challenges in Indonesia's small airport business aviation sector.
Agenda:
8.30 Registration & Networking Coffee
9.00 Opening Remarks
Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO & Founder, Aeropodium
SESSION I
Regulatory Insights
9.10 Topic TBC
Margaretta Rozetta, Directorate General Civil Aviation, Ministry of Transportation, Republic of Indonesia
9.40 Challenges and Opportunities for Business Aviation in Indonesia
Ziva N. Arifin, Director, Aviatory Indonesia
10.10 PANEL DISCUSSION
Regulatory Insights: How to Prevent Illegal Charter Flights
Moderator: Ziva N. Arifin, Director, Aviatory Indonesia
Sunil Chahal, Managing Director, Chahal Aviation Febe Christie, CEO, Alfa5 Aviation Raghu Menon, President, Titan Aviation Saladin Siregar, Key Account Manager Passenger Airchartering - APAC, Chapman Freeborn Airchartering
10.40 Networking Coffee Break
SESSION II
Aircraft Management, Financing and Leasing
11.10 How to Achieve Cost-Efficient Aircraft Management, Safety and Profitable Operations
Tony Hadi, President Director, Premiair Group
11.40 Aircraft Financing: Recent Updates from the Indonesian Law Perspective
Anggia Ali Berawi, Co-Managing Partner, Trilexica at Law & Chairwoman, Indonesian Air Law Society
12.10 Legal Aspects of Selling and Purchasing a Corporate Jet
Luca Denora, Special Counsel, Withersworldwide
12.40 How to Complete a Successful Aircraft Transaction and Meet the Operator's Requirements
Adrien Chazottes, Managing Partner, Jet 8 Aviation
13.10 Networking Lunch Break
14.30 PANEL DISCUSSION
Aircraft Financing and Leasing
Anggia Ali Berawi, Co-Managing Partner, Trilexica at Law & Chairwoman, Indonesian Air Law Society Adrien Chazottes, Managing Partner, Jet 8 Aviation Niel Liebenberg, Partner, Bird & Bird Alexander Tang, Sales Director, Asia Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, Global Jet Capital
SESSION III
New Challenges and Opportunities in Indonesia
15.00 The Helicopters Market in Indonesia
Rizka Ardilda, Business Development Manager, Hongkong Jet
15.30 How to Select the Best MRO for your Aircraft
William Mermelstein, Chairman, AMS China
16.00 How Connectivity Adds Value to your Aircraft
Tom Phillips, Regional Director - APAC, Satcom Direct
16.30 Sustainable Aviation in Indonesia and the Future of SAF
Arnaud Brolly, Founder & CEO, IMPACT
17.00 Indonesia in the Realm of ASEAN Open Skies: Challenges and Opportunities
Ridha Aditya Nugraha, Head of Air and Space Law Studies, Universitas Prasetiya Mulya
17.30 Concluding Remarks
Speakers
Anggia Ali Berawi, Co-Managing Partner, Trilexica at Law & Chairwoman, Indonesian Air Law Society Rizka Ardilda, Business Development Manager, Hongkong Jet Ziva N. Arifin, Director, Aviatory Indonesia Arnaud Brolly , Founder & CEO, IMPACT Sunil Chahal , Managing Director, Chahal Aviation Febe Christie , CEO, Alfa5 Aviation Adrien Chazottes , Managing Partner, Jet 8 Aviation Luca Denora , Special Counsel, Withersworldwide Tony Hadi , President Director, Premiair Group Niel Liebenberg , Partner, Bird & Bird Raghu Menon , President, Titan Aviation William Mermelstein , Chairman, AMS China Ridha Aditya Nugraha , Head of Air and Space Law Studies, Universitas Prasetiya Mulya Tom Phillips , Regional Director - APAC, Satcom Direct Margaretta Rozetta, Directorate General Civil Aviation, Ministry of Transportation, Republic Of Indonesia Saladin Siregar , Key Account Manager Passenger Airchartering - APAC, Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Alexander Tang , Sales Director, Asia Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, Global Jet Capital
For more information about this conference visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN17102024004107003653ID1108791013
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.