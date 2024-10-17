(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity in Chile is expected to exceed 100 MW upon full build, accounting for nearly 60% of the country's current capacity. This indicates significant growth and development within the data center infrastructure sector.

Santiago and Colina are currently the dominant regions, hosting the majority of the existing data center capacity in Chile. These cities serve as key hubs for data center operations and will likely continue to play a central role in the industry.

Looking ahead, approximately 80% of the upcoming data center capacity is concentrated in Santiago, solidifying its position as the primary location for future data center expansion in Chile.

This database (Excel) product covers the Chile data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 12 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Chacabuco, Colina, Comuna Valparaiso, Paine, Puerto Montt, Santiago, Temuco, Valparaiso.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities):



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (San Martin DC or Pantogonia DC.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (12 Facilities):



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered



Anacondaweb

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Cirion Technologies

ClaroVTR

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Grupo Gtd

HostName

InterNexa

IPXON Networks

Nabiax

Netglobalis

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

PowerHost

S&A Consultores Asociados

Scala Data Centers

SONDA WireNet

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900