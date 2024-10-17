Exxat Selected As The Compliance And Placement Vendor By The Maryland Nursing Workforce Center Consortium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Exxat to Serve Consortium Across 30+ Academic Institutions and 50+ Sites

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat , a leading provider of clinical and experiential education management solutions, announced today its selection as the official vendor for the compliance and placement process by a consortium led by the Maryland Nursing Workforce Center (MNWC) across 30+ academic institutions and 50+ sites.

Exxat was chosen after a comprehensive vetting process from a number of potential vendors for its ability to deliver a solution that meets the high standards of schools, students, and clinical partners. An outgrowth of the Universal Pre-Licensure Nursing Hospital Onboarding Education© implementation has been a discussion of the compliance process and compliance vendor for nursing students.

"This partnership with the MNWC consortium represents a significant milestone for Exxat, as it exemplifies our capacity and commitment to serving entire consortia," said Aarti Vaishnav, CEO and Co-Founder of Exxat. "Being selected as the compliance and placement vendor across such a broad network of academic institutions and sites is a testament to Exxat's proven expertise and the trust we've earned within the healthcare education community."

Lori Harris, Subcommittee Co-Chair of MDDC Collaboration, said "The MDDC Collaborative is very excited to work with Exxat for our placement needs. Their platform offers us the opportunity to streamline the placement and onboarding process and uncover new opportunities for students."

A consortium of schools and clinical sites in Maryland, Washington D.C. and northern Virginia identified and vetted several vendors. They used established criteria, focusing on the efficiency and comprehensiveness of the process to collect, review, and process student requirements for immunizations, background checks, and site-specific requirements.

About Exxat



Exxat is the recognized leader in clinical and experiential education management with their all-in-one

Exxat Prism product, the Exxat One platform, and best-in-class compliance service Exxat Approve. Exxat's comprehensive ed-tech solutions deliver integrated and seamless experiences to 1300+ programs across 550+ academic institutions spanning clinical rotations, placements, curriculum mapping, compliance, evaluations, and more.

Learn more at

.

SOURCE Exxat

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED