IFCO Reduces Interest Expense Through Its Long-Term Loan Repricing, Reflecting Resilience In Its Business Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MUNICH, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFCO, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions for fresh food, has effectively reduced its interest margin by 0.25% through a successful repricing following the amendment and extension (A&E) of its €1.64 billion Term Loan B earlier this year. This strategic move provides IFCO with enhanced capacity to continue to invest in future growth and expand its presence.

Key Highlights:



The repricing reflects IFCO's strong performance and capacity for deleveraging.

Loan trading levels consistently above 100 demonstrate market confidence in IFCO's business model and stability. International Global Ratings agencies maintained its strong credit rating and S&P Global Ratings issued a positive outlook for IFCO, with interest coverage expected to improve already in fiscal 2025.

In February 2024, IFCO successfully refinanced the Term Loan B in an Amend and Extend transaction ahead of schedule.

The volume increased to EUR 1,640 million and the Revolving Credit Facility to EUR 310 million. The Term Loan B received a term until 2029 and was equipped with an interest margin of 4.0 percent p.a. following the recent repricing, the margin has now been reduced to 3.75%, reflecting the company's strong performance and deleveraging capabilities. This reduction also demonstrates strong confidence from lenders in IFCO's business model and future growth trajectory.

IFCO anticipates robust growth, meeting increased market demand for sustainable packaging solutions through customer acquisitions in Europe and North America, as well as organic expansion across Asia. Ongoing operating cost containment measures will further support IFCO's sustainable growth strategy by delivering unrivalled value to its customers.

For more information, contact:

Inigo Canalejo

Vice President, ESG and Strategic Marketing

[email protected]

Phone:

+49 89 74491300

Pictures for download:



About IFCO

IFCO is a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, empowering customers to participate in the circular economy in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 380 million Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for 2 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from

suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. More:

| Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS

Logo -

SOURCE IFCO

