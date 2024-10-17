Mike Tyson's TYSON 2.0 Expands With Nutraceuticals: "Ultimatefocus" And "MIKENESIUM"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Performance and Wellness Supplements Now Available at 7-Eleven, Amazon, and Major Retailers

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxing legend Mike Tyson , in collaboration with Carma HoldCo and Kappa Nutrition Sports , announces the launch of two cutting-edge nutraceuticals: UltimateFocus and MIKENESIUM . Designed to support cognitive and physical performance, these supplements offer sustained focus, mental clarity and improved benefits for consumers seeking peak performance.

Expanding TYSON 2.0 's footprint beyond cannabis and nicotine, these new products underscore Carma HoldCo's innovative approach to leveraging cultural icons to reshape industries, while enhancing Kappa Nutrition Sports' reputation for natural health solutions.

UltimateFocus is designed to boost mental performance, offering up to 12 hours of sustained focus, improved memory and enhanced mood. Meanwhile, MIKENESIUM (Magnesium Advanced Complex) supports muscle recovery, heart health, stress reduction and better sleep.

Both products are now available at 7-Eleven and via Amazon and the Kappa Nutrition Sports online store . Additional major retailers will follow.

"Expanding TYSON 2.0 into the supplement space is a huge deal for me,” said Mike Tyson, Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of TYSON 2.0.“As someone who has used natural supplements before, I can proudly say that this product offers a powerful enhanced focus and mood while maintaining a commitment to natural ingredients. This is the kind of product that's going to stand out and make waves in the market."

"This partnership with Kappa Nutrition Sports is a significant milestone as we expand into new markets and diversify our product portfolio," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo. "Our goal is to harness the power of iconic brands like TYSON 2.0 to introduce innovative products that meet evolving consumer needs. With UltimateFocus and MIKENESIUM, we're bringing a new level of excellence to the performance supplement market."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Carma HoldCo and introduce UltimateFocus and MIKENESIUM to a broad audience," said Armando Alfaro, CEO of Kappa Nutrition Labs. "Our team spent over a year perfecting this formula to ensure it stands out as the best cognitive support supplement available. The product delivers unmatched performance, focus, and memory support-all within one supplement."

In the coming months, UltimateFocus and MIKENESIUM will continue to rollout to additional retailers, including to Global Tobacco's extensive network, which reaches more than 150,000 convenience stores and smoke shops in the US.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0, founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson, debuted in the cannabis market in 2021, offering premium products across the U.S. and 16 countries. Today, TYSON 2.0 expands beyond cannabis to introduce innovative consumer products, continuously embodying the iconic fighter's legendary drive to be the best. For more information, visit TYSON20.com .

About Carma HoldCo

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a global house of brands that utilizes the power of cultural icons to disrupt and reshape industries. By creating unique products and experiences, Carma HoldCo aims to elevate consumers' lives. With a roster of world-renowned superstars like Mike Tyson, Ric Flair, and Future, Carma HoldCo continues to push the boundaries of what's possible. Learn more at .

About Kappa Nutrition / Kappa Nutrition Sports

Kappa Nutrition / Kappa Nutrition Sports, a world leader in natural health, is dedicated to developing high-quality products that support optimal health and wellness. With expertise in vitamins, minerals, and nutrients, Kappa Nutrition / Kappa Nutrition Sports offers products that reflect a natural approach to health and well-being that no one has made before. Visit for more information.

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Francesca DeMauro

...