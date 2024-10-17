Ooredoo Kuwait Employs the Latest in Cybersecurity Technology and Defense Protocols

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, October 15, 2024] Integrated telecommunications leader and innovative digital solutions provider, Ooredoo Kuwait, reaffirms its commitment to employing the highest standards of cybersecurity measures to safeguard its customers assets.

The company continues to invest in the latest technologies and cybersecurity practices to protect the privacy of its customers data and information, continuously monitoring mobile and internet networks through dedicated teams. Furthermore, Ooredoo regularly updates and secures its technological infrastructure to stay ahead of increasing cyber threats and keep pace with emerging cyber attacks.

Within this context, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to collaborate and forge partnerships with leading cybersecurity firms to enhance its protective measures against potential threats. The company has intensified its use of advanced cybersecurity tools, including those powered by artificial intelligence, to monitor data traffic across its networks, enabling immediate detection and response to any breaches or cyber threats.

Ooredoo Kuwait places significant emphasis on protecting customer data through robust and modern encryption protocols, along with regular audits and continuous penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen the overall level of security against attacks.

Ooredoo also invests in comprehensive and regular training programs for its employees, collaborating with top global educational and training organizations. This ensures that staff adhere to best practices in cybersecurity and remain informed about emerging threats.

Ooredoo Kuwait remains steadfast in prioritizing customer data privacy, in accordance with all relevant regulations and the highest of international standards. The company strives to maintain regular updates to its privacy policies, to reflect the latest developments in data protection laws and practices, providing a safe environment for customer communications and data flow.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, Ooredoo Kuwait remains vigilant and proactive, implementing security measures and strategies to protect its network and ensure the safety and confidentiality of customer data. This commitment aligns with Ooredoo Kuwait's dedication to providing a secure and reliable communication experience for all its users.







