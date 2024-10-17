(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS

FORT WORTH DIVISION

OKLAHOMA FIREFIGHTERS

PENSION AND RETIREMENT

SYSTEM, ET AL., Plaintiffs

v.

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT

CORPORATION, ET AL., Defendants. Civil Action No. 4:20-cv-00201-P



CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND

(III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded common stock of Six

Flags Entertainment Corporation ("Six Flags") between April 24, 2018 and

February 19, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby

(the "Settlement Class")1:

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY.

YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas (the "Court"), that the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System and additional Named Plaintiff Key West Police & Fire Pension Fund (collectively, "Plaintiffs"), on behalf of themselves and the Settlement Class, and Defendants Six Flags, James Reid-Anderson, and Marshall Barber (collectively, "Defendants") have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $40,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). If approved, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on January 28, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. , before the Honorable Mark T. Pittman of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, in the Fourth Floor Courtroom of the Eldon B. Mahon United States Courthouse, located at 501 W. 10th Street, Fort Worth, Texas, 76102-3673, for the following purposes: (i) to determine whether the Settlement Class should be certified for purposes of the Settlement; (ii) to determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Settlement Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (iii) to determine whether a Judgment, substantially in the form attached as Exhibit B to the Stipulation, should be entered dismissing the Action with prejudice against Defendants and granting the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice); (iv) to determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation for the proceeds of the Settlement is fair and reasonable and should be approved; (v)

to determine whether the motion by Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses should be approved; and (vi)

to consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.



If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund . If you have not yet received the full printed Notice of (I) Proposed Settlement and Plan of Allocation; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice") and the Proof of Claim and Release Form (the "Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator by mail at Six Flags Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91074, Seattle, WA 98111; by telephone at 1-877-753-9183; or by email at [email protected].

Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, .

If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or submitted online through the Settlement website, , no later than February 4, 2025 .

If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than January 7, 2025 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Representative Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than January 7, 2025 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Six Flags, any other Defendants in the Action, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Six Flags Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91074

Seattle, WA 98111

1-877-753-9183

[email protected]



Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, may be made to Lead Counsel:

John Rizio-Hamilton

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP

1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

[email protected]

By Order of the Court

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III)

Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses

(the "Notice"), available at .

