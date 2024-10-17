Unitronix Corp Advances Defi Innovation With Tokenized Real-World Assets Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Building on Previous Initiatives, Unitronix Bridges Traditional Finance and Blockchain to Transform Decentralized Finance

MARLTON, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitronix Corp. (the "Company" or "Unitronix") (OTC: UTRX), a forward-thinking organization focused on high-growth opportunities within blockchain technology, digital currencies, and decentralized finance (DeFi), is pleased to announce the development of a groundbreaking tokenized model that integrates Real-World Assets (RWAs) with the liquidity, security, and flexibility of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Tokenized Model

Building upon our previously unveiled Cryptocurrency Investment Portfolio Strategy , this innovative initiative solidifies Unitronix's position as a leader in the evolving digital finance space.

"Our initial foray into cryptocurrency investments provided invaluable insights into the potential of blockchain technology," said Kenneth J. Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Unitronix. "This experience has been instrumental in shaping our current strategy, which bridges traditional financial markets with blockchain technology, allowing investors to gain exposure to RWAs with the added benefits of blockchain's transparency and security."

With this approach, Unitronix is pioneering new ways for businesses and investors to leverage cryptocurrency assets. Whether supporting emerging blockchain projects, providing asset-backed lending solutions, or investing in real estate through tokenized assets, Unitronix is expanding opportunities for financial growth in both established and emerging markets.

Following the confidence demonstrated through our Share Buyback Initiative , we are committed to enhancing shareholder value by pioneering new financial models that leverage the power of decentralized finance. This innovation reinforces our dedication to shareholders and introduces novel methods for businesses and investors to utilize cryptocurrency assets.

"By integrating Real-World Assets into the DeFi ecosystem, we are redefining how value is created and shared, providing an innovative and secure way for people to grow their wealth," added Kenneth J. Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Unitronix.

This cutting-edge model not only provides significant returns but also opens the door for innovative financial mechanisms such as cross-border crypto financing, fractional ownership in high-value assets, and new project funding for blockchain startups. Unitronix is driving the future of financial innovation, creating new pathways for individuals and institutions alike to benefit from the expanding digital economy.

Blockchain

In its initial phase, the project will utilize Ethereum smart contracts alongside the Polygon blockchain. The choice of Ethereum ensures a robust and secure framework for transactions, while Polygon will be leveraged for its speed and low-cost capabilities. This dual approach ensures that Unitronix can offer fast and efficient transactions, enhancing the user experience and enabling platform scalability.

"Our blockchain-based approach allows us to provide innovative, accessible solutions for the financial industry," continued Kenneth J. Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Unitronix. "By combining the security of Ethereum with the transaction efficiency of Polygon, we're setting a new standard for how real-world assets can be integrated into DeFi systems."

Patent

Currently, the Unitronix software and blockchain teams are rigorously testing the technology outside of the blockchain environment to ensure stability and security. Once the testing phase is successfully completed, the solution will be implemented on the mainnet, marking a significant milestone in Unitronix's journey toward transforming decentralized finance.

While specific details of the project remain confidential pending further developments, Unitronix is actively working on securing intellectual property rights for its proprietary technology. This ensures that the company can continue to innovate while protecting its valuable assets.

As we continue to build on our prior initiatives-including our Cryptocurrency Investment Portfolio Strategy and Share Buyback Initiative -we remain dedicated to enhancing shareholder value and delivering innovative solutions in the digital finance space.

To learn more about Unitronix's strategic Portfolio investments and upcoming projects, follow us on X for real-time updates or visit us at for further details.

About Unitronix Corporation

Unitronix Corp . (OTC: UTRX) is a forward-thinking company committed to creating value through strategic investments in the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. The company focuses on capitalizing on opportunities in digital currencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenization solutions, and other innovations shaping the future of finance.

For investor and general information, please email [email protected] .

Follow us on X for real-time updates.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbor Statement - This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and its management regarding the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, with actual results potentially differing materially from those contemplated by such statements. Factors that could cause differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales, lack of revenue growth, client

discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units, or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors can be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Kenneth J Williams

525 Route 73 North STE 104

Marlton, NJ 08053

+1 848-202-4899

[email protected] --br-ronix Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In href="" class="btnCustom">GET STARTED