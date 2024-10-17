Nuqleous Solidifies Canadian Market Leadership With Acquisition Of Springboard

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowering Brands with Localized Retail Analytics, Insights, and Cross-Border Collaboration

Nuqleous, a leader in B2B SaaS solutions specializing in big data, retail analytics, and space planning optimization, today announced the of SpringBoard Data Management ("SpringBoard"), a premier Canadian provider of advanced retail analytics software. This strategic acquisition enables Nuqleous to provide localized and retailer-specific solutions for Canadian retailers and CPG brands. Nuqleous will bring significant resources to SpringBoard, accelerating product innovation and providing greater support for SpringBoard's customers. The move marks another milestone for Nuqleous in its journey to transform retail data into actionable insights that enable intelligent decision-making on a global scale across every category.

Expanding Access to Exquisite Retailer Data Globally

The pace of retailer data innovation is accelerating rapidly in the United States and abroad. Expert Market Research forecasts dramatic growth in

the global market for big data analytics, projecting a 21.8% CAGR and an addressable market size of $53 billion by 2032 in the United States alone. This surge comes as brands and retailers are more frequently leveraging big data to enhance operations, personalize customer experiences, and optimize their increasingly complex and global supply chains.

"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our broader strategy of expanding Nuqleous' reach, not only across North America, but also globally," said Garrett Levey, Co-CEO of Nuqleous. "By increasing the breadth and depth of the retailer ecosystems we can support, we're ensuring that Nuqleous remains at the forefront of delivering comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. SpringBoard's powerful platform and local expertise significantly enhance our ability to support our clients in Canada and beyond."

Empowering Canadian Brands with Local Expertise & Cross-Border Collaboration

Canadian brands and suppliers have long valued working with a local partner like SpringBoard, because of their deep understanding of the Canadian retail landscape, localized support, and Canadian retailer-specific and cross-retailer reporting and analytics capabilities. Nuqleous is well-aligned with this strategy and considers Canada a highly strategic market for expansion and continued innovation.

"This strategic move strengthens Nuqleous' presence in the rapidly growing Canadian market and creates a powerful cross-border solution for brands operating across North America," said Sam Jenks, Director of Corporate Development at Nuqleous. "We're excited to bring SpringBoard's deep Canadian market expertise and powerful platform into the Nuqleous family. Together, we'll deliver unmatched value, facilitating collaboration and data-driven decision-making."

SpringBoard's deep understanding of the Canadian market is further evidenced by its extensive library of retail data connectors, including seamless integration with major Canadian retailers including Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Amazon Canada. These connectors add to Nuqleous' product portfolio which includes ShilohNext, a Walmart Luminate API Certified Partner.

Customer-Driven Excellence: Key Benefits of SpringBoard

SpringBoard's platform has been lauded by customers for its ability to simplify complex data, automate manual processes, and deliver a unified source of truth. Key features and benefits that have resonated with users include:



Data-Driven Storytelling: Empowering teams to craft compelling narratives based on insights, facilitating effective communication and decision-making.



Time Savings and Efficiency: Automating manual processes and consolidating data sources, freeing up valuable time for strategic initiatives.



Real-Time Reporting: Gaining immediate visibility into product performance across retailers to enable rapid response and proactive decision-making.



Data Integration and Dashboarding: Transforming raw data into clear, actionable visualizations that facilitate effective collaboration.

Single Source of Truth: Eliminating data silos and providing a unified platform for confident, data-driven decision-making.

"SpringBoard's success has always been rooted in our passion for data and our commitment to helping clients turn that data into actionable insights," said Sam Bruce, CEO and Founder of SpringBoard Data Management. "Joining Nuqleous allows us to scale these benefits even further, bringing our expertise to a broader audience while continuing to innovate and meet our clients' evolving needs."

About Nuqleous

Nuqleous is a leading provider of B2B SaaS solutions specializing in big data, retail analytics, and space planning optimization. Founded in 2013, Nuqleous equips retailers, CPG brands, and distributors with data-driven solutions that enhance agility, efficiency, and decision-making across their operations. With a powerful suite of applications-including ShilohNext (Walmart Luminate API Certified Partner), TR3, ShelfIQ, and Spotlight-Nuqleous delivers advanced AI-driven analytics and real-time data integration from over 100 retailers globally. The company's solutions empower teams in sales, category management, replenishment, logistics, and enterprise IT to optimize performance and drive growth. For more information, visit .

About SpringBoard Data Management

SpringBoard Data Management is a leading provider of analytics software for consumer packaged goods companies, brokers, and distributors, with expertise in industries such as food, health & beauty, beverage alcohol, pet specialty, and home improvement. Their platform simplifies data management, enabling clients to gain insights and address key issues through proactive identification of exceptions and potential lost sales. SpringBoard's innovative solutions save hundreds of hours of preparation work and help businesses achieve operational excellence through advanced data analytics.

