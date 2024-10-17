Greenville Mechanical Joins The Modigent Family

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Whatley, Greenville Mechanical CEO/PresidentGREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Greenville Mechanical, a trusted leader in HVAC, sheet metal, piping, and maintenance services since 1973, has joined the Modigent family of companies. Known for their expertise in design-build solutions, metal fabrication, and preventative maintenance, Greenville Mechanical will continue to serve industrial, commercial, and institutional clients in the Upstate region of South Carolina.“Our values and commitment to quality remain unchanged,” said John Whatley, Greenville Mechanical CEO/President.“Joining Modigent ensures a strong future for our team members while expanding our ability to serve customers with added resources and support.”Over the decades, Greenville Mechanical has built lasting relationships with key clients such as Furman University, Electrolux, and Duke Energy. The company's success is deeply tied to a strong culture with positive values and a focus on community outreach. Recently, Greenville Mechanical played a key role in the development of The Brotherton Family Child Development and Training Center in Pickens County, addressing critical childcare needs in the area. This project is among many that showcase Greenville Mechanical's dedication to making a positive impact on the community, a value they hold at the core of their business.“Greenville Mechanical's dedication to its people, values, and community aligns perfectly with Modigent's mission,” said Modigent CEO Dan Bueschel.“Their culture of excellence and family-oriented approach makes them a natural fit within our family of companies, and we look forward to a bright future together.”Greenville Mechanical will continue to operate under its established name, offering the same reliable service while gaining the benefits of Modigent's nationwide network.For more information, visit .###About Modigent:Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent, LLC is at the forefront of infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions across America. With a strong commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity, Modigent continues to lead with innovative solutions and a robust growth strategy. For more information, visit .

Ania Kubicki

Angles Communications

+1 480-277-9245

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.