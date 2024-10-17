Top Real Estate Strategies To De-Risk M&A Transactions: Insights From Andrew Zezas In CFO Intelligence Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Andrew Zezas, CEO of Strategies Corporation, shares expert advice on mitigating real estate risks in M&A transactions in CFO Intelligence Magazine.

- Andrew Zezas, CEO of CFO Intelligence

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Real estate can help make or break an M&A deal, according to Andrew Zezas, Strategist & CEO of Real Estate Strategies Corporation. In the just-released Fall edition of CFO Intelligence Magazine, Zezas opens up about why an acquirer should address real estate issues“even before they identify a potential acquisition.”

A successful buy-side M&A transaction“involves more than integrating operations,” says Zezas, who has advised corporate occupants on real estate and M&A matters since 1985.“Real estate is expensive, and transactions can often be inflexible.”

He counsels assessing a company's existing real estate-whether leased, owned, or otherwise-well ahead of formally identifying an acquisition. Must-consider issues include transactional flexibility, redundant and/or functionally obsolete facilities,“and how your company may need to modify the target's real estate or your own, to align with your operational objectives for the transaction.”

In some cases,“it may make more sense to move some or all of your operations into real estate that is owned or leased by the target company, and dispose of or monetize surplus properties,” adds Zezas, who is also Host, Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence Magazine.“Any furniture, fixtures, and equipment should also be reviewed and analyzed. Will the useful life of the FF&E-including heating and air conditioning that sits on the roof and other infrastructure-reach an end in the short term? For manufacturers and technology companies, in particular, determine whether it may be more cost-effective to simply secure a facility with new HVAC and other FF&E.”

The process does not have to be time-consuming or stressful, he adds.“Engaging an advisor with expertise in real estate strategy, portfolio and transaction planning and execution, law, finance, site selection, labor and demographics, workplace solutions, logistics, and other disciplines can help companies achieve their overall M&A objectives,” he notes.“Regardless of the type of transaction-an acquisition, corporate restructuring, avoiding bankruptcy, or navigating through bankruptcy proceedings-advanced real estate planning can enhance your company's ability to prepare for negotiations and improve eventual outcomes.”

These and other informative business articles are available at CFOIntell.

For media and services inquiries, please contact:

Andrew B. Zezas

Strategist & CEO

...

+1 201-906-8964

About Real Estate Strategies Corporation:

Real Estate Strategies Corporation provides advisory, consulting, strategy, guidance, transaction planning and execution, brokerage services, subject matter expertise, litigation support, and other services to companies that occupy real estate. The company's highly focused expertise includes advising companies on the real estate implications of buy- and sell-side M&A, turnarounds, restructures, bankruptcies, bankruptcy avoidance, portfolio optimization, lease restructures and terminations, sale-leasebacks, and lease and sale acquisitions and dispositions. The company advises CFOs, management, and boards at public, private, and private equity-owned middle-market and enterprise companies, as well as tax-exempt organizations, in the acquisition, disposition, and optimization of commercial facilities throughout North America and select global markets.

About CFO Intelligence Magazine:

CFO Intelligence Magazine delivers visionary perspectives and proven case studies from creative and accomplished CFOs at some of the most successful and sophisticated companies in the world.

Andrew B Zezas

CFO Intelligence LLC

+1 201-906-8964

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.