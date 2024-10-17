Rank': Guaranteed Organic Leads For Building Trades

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tempesta Rank launches an industry-first, done-for-you lead generation solution that boosts contractors' gross profits.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tempesta Media, a digital marketing managed with 13 years of experience, announced the launch of Tempesta Media Rank, an innovative solution targeting lead generation for building trades.This groundbreaking service aims to drive high-quality leads for contractors, allowing them to focus on winning and implementing more jobs.MARKETING EXPERTISE MEETS LEAD GENERATION FOR THE BUILDING TRADESWith over a decade of marketing experience, the company has developed a proven methodology that predictively drives high-quality leads organically.The 'Rank' solution includes:- Fully managed blog hosting- Content creation- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)- Analytics"After working with over 400 customers on more than 80,000 pieces of content, we've identified the key elements that consistently drive successful lead generation for the building trades," explains Tempesta Media CEO Michael Marchese. "With Tempesta Media Rank, we're offering a flexible, done-for-you solution that adapts to each contractor's unique needs and helps them scale their marketing efforts."AN INDUSTRY-FIRST, EXCLUSIVE SOLUTIONWith Tempesta Media Rank, the company is committed to fairness and exclusivity. The solution will be available to only one business within a 25-mile radius, ensuring that each contractor receives dedicated attention and avoids direct competition within their service area.RESULTS IN THREE MONTHS, GUARANTEEDThe company also offers an advantageous guarantee . If contractors don't see a minimum of 20% improvement in leads (or another agreed-upon metric) within the first three months of using the service, Tempesta Media will cover the expenses: either a refund or the team will continue working on the program until the promised results are achieved."We believe in the power of our solution and want to give contractors the assurance they need to take their business to the next level," added Marchese. "No other company in the market is offering such a comprehensive, result-driven package with this level of guarantee."LEARN MORE ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIA RANKTempesta Media Rank is now available to building trade professionals looking to enhance their gross margins with high-profit leads and hands-off marketing. For more information about this innovative lead generation solution, visit Tempesta Media's website .

