(MENAFN- PR Newswire) eHouse continues its vision of striving to redefine the full-service agency space, deepening its commitment to creating a powerful, comprehensive enterprise commerce agency that delivers seamless, integrated solutions for modern D2C and B2B businesses

eHouse, a dynamic multi-service commerce agency, proudly announces its latest of Pointer Creative, a top-tier Shopify Plus creative and design agency based in Ottawa, Canada. Building on its previous acquisitions of Commerce12 and VL OMNI, this milestone accelerates eHouse's bold mission to redefine digital commerce by merging two of the industry's longest-tenured Shopify Plus partners and set a new benchmark for innovation and excellence.

"We're excited to complete our third partnership with the acquisition of Pointer Creative, one of the first Shopify Plus partners and an innovator in leading-edge creative design and UX/UI

for modern commerce," said Tony Puccetti, CEO of eHouse." Together, we strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional services that help our clients scale and thrive."

Acquiring Pointer Creative reflects eHouse's commitment to helping clients maximize Shopify's power, a key element of a successful commerce strategy. With the Pointer Creative team, eHouse strengthens its proven design and user engagement capabilities to help clients convert more shoppers and drive sustainable growth.

Bringing eHouse and Pointer Creative together complements each agency's unique strengths. Both companies are longstanding leaders within the Shopify Plus partner program, with eHouse delivering complex, highly technical builds for clients and Pointer Creative crafting innovative, design-focused solutions for digital-first brands.

eHouse is seizing the need and opportunity to simplify complex commerce operations and processes by integrating key services and technologies under one roof. It has a clear vision to build a unified agency made up of the best talent and experience by integrating strategy, design, development, data integrations, performance marketing services, store operations, and more.



"Becoming part of eHouse is an exciting step forward for our team and clients and will expand our capabilities beyond design and development into exciting new services like performance marketing," said Chris Pointer, founder and president of Pointer Creative. "We believe in

eHouse's vision to offer a comprehensive suite of services and technologies to remove the inefficiencies of trying to manage multiple agency partners."

About eHouse:

eHouse is a multi-service agency redefining what's possible in digital commerce. With deep expertise in the Shopify ecosystem, it delivers tailored, client-centric solutions that drive ROI through strategy, storytelling and engaging user experiences. eHouse is a Shopify Plus Partner,

offering unified commerce services to mid-market and enterprise organizations. With its acquisition of Pointer Creative, Commerce12 and VL OMNI, eHouse is redefining digital commerce by combining design and development, strategy, digital infrastructure, performance marketing, UX/UI, data integrations, analytics and store operations. Its portfolio of services let clients consolidate agency relationships to lower costs, improve operational efficiencies and drive commerce. eHouse creates sites shoppers love and retention tactics that keep them coming back. For more information, please visit

.

