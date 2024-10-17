Pune, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- size & Growth Analysis:

As per the SNS Insider Report,“ The Precision Planting Market Size was valued at USD 5.00 Billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 12.24 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.47% during the period from 2024 to 2032. ”

The precision planting market is becoming increasingly significant in the field of agricultural technology, offering creative methods to enhance farming techniques for higher productivity and conservation of resources. The increasing demand for food production on a global scale is a major factor propelling the expansion of the precision planting market. The USDA's Economic Research Service forecasts that the overall worth of food production is expected to reach approximately USD 510 billion. This shows an increase in development due to advancements in technology, increased utilization of sustainable practices, and a rising focus on food security. Primary crops like corn and soybeans continue to dominate, with an anticipated yield of about 15 billion bushels of corn and roughly 4.5 billion bushels of soybeans in the United States. Precision planting technology enables farmers to sow seeds precisely in terms of depth, spacing, and timing, resulting in optimal growing conditions and reduced waste. By using the latest data, cutting-edge precision planting systems can adapt to different conditions, offering resilience against environmental challenges. Progress in data analysis and automation has also played a role in the growing use of precision planting technologies. Sophisticated planting equipment is integrated with advanced software that collects and analyzes field data, giving farmers a thorough insight into their soil composition, moisture levels, and surrounding environmental factors.









Dominant Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:



AG Leader Technology (InCommand Displays, SureForceTM)

Bourgault Industries Ltd. (Bourgault Air Seeder, Bourgault ParalinkTM)

Buhler Industries Inc . (Versatile RT490 Combine, Farm King Allied 6610 Snowblower)

CNH Industrial N.V. (Case IH 2000 Series Early Riser® Planter, New Holland SP.400F GuardianTM Sprayer)

Davimac Group (Davimac Chaser Bins, Davimac MK5 Air Seeder)

Deere & Company (John Deere ExactEmergeTM Planter, John Deere S700 Combine)

Dendra Systems (Dendra Planting Drone, Dendra Ecosystem Restoration Drone)

Dickey-John Corporation (GAC® 2500-UGMA Grain Analysis Computer, Mini GAC® 2500)

Droneseed (Droneseed Drone-Based Reforestation, Droneseed Drone Spraying System)

Hexagon Agriculture (HxGN AgrOn Seed Monitor, HxGN AgrOn Planter Monitor)

Kasco Manufacturing Inc. (Kasco Herd Seeder/Spreaders, Kasco Plotters Choice® Seeders)

Kinze Manufacturing Inc. (Kinze 4900 Multi-Hybrid Planter, Kinze Mach TillTM Disc)

Kuhn Group (Kuhn Axis® Fertilizer Spreader, Kuhn Vari-Master Plow)

Kubota Corporation (Kubota BV4160 Econo Variable Chamber Round Baler, Kubota M7 Tractor)

Kverneland Group (Kverneland iXtrack T4 Sprayer, Kverneland Optima HD II Precision Seed Drill)

Lemken GmbH & Co. KG (Lemken Solitair Seed Drill, Lemken Rubin Compact Disc Harrow)

Mahindra Agribusiness (Mahindra eMax Series Tractor, Mahindra Agribusiness Crop Care Solutions)

Salford Group (Salford BBI MagnaSpread2 Fertilizer Spreader, Salford AerWay® 2B Series Aerator)

Trimble Inc. (Trimble GFX-750 Display, Trimble Field-IQTM Crop Input Control System) Valmont Industries (Valmont Irrigation, Valley Precision Planting Equipment)

"Comprehensive Segment Breakdown Highlights Emerging Opportunities in the Market"



By Offering: The hardware segment dominated the market in 2023, with over 45% market share. Precision agriculture requires equipment and physical tools, including sensors, GPS receivers, planters, and variable-rate technology, among others. Hardware plays a critical role in modernizing old farming practices and ensuring better yields.

By Drive Type: The electric drive system is the most popular in the precision planting market. This aspect is attributable to its performance, precision, and integration with modern technology. The use of electric drives guarantees farmers optimal yields and minimizes waste by ensuring precise control of seed depth, spacing, and rate. Additionally, drives have coordinated control mechanisms with GPS and variable-rate technology used in smart farming to control planting. By Farm Size: The below 400 ha category held over 55% market share in 2023 and remains the market leader, due to its high popularity in Europe and Asia as well as other regions. The farmers who have fewer than 400 ha of land are often looking for ways to maximize their yield without increasing the available sources, which explains the high demand of precision planting technologies. As a result, such companies as Trimble Agriculture have already developed Field-IQ precision planting technology that allows small agricultural landowners to manage the seed population and depth of planting.

Key Market Segments:

By Offering

Hardware

-Automation and Control

-Sensing and Monitoring

Software

-SaaS

-PaaS

Services

-System Integration & Consulting

-Managed Services

-Connected Services

-Assisted Professional Services

By Drive Type



Electric Drive Hydraulic Drive

By System Type



High-Speed Precision Planting Systems

Precision Air Seeders Drones

By Farm Size



Below 400 ha Above 400 ha

By Application



Row Crops

Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses Forestry

"Analyzing Regional Dynamics and Growth Trends in the Global Market: A Comprehensive Examination"

In 2023, North America held a major market share of 37% and dominated the precision planting market. The market is growing in this region due to the implementation of advanced agriculture practices, higher technology adoption, and a focus on expanding RD centers over other regions. Additionally, the major producers are based in this region, apart from the presence of high-quality agricultural infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a faster growth rate during 2024-2032. The rising demand owing to the growing population, increasing urbanization, and introduction of advanced technologies for higher yield and agricultural productivity is impacting the regional market in countries like China and India. The government is taking effective measures to boost the agriculture sector by offering subsidies in this sector.

Recent Developments