Gavin W. Hougham, Phd, Joins The Fisher Center For Alzheimer's Research Foundation As Director Of Development

The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Gavin W. Hougham, PhD, as their new Director of Development. Dr. Hougham, a medical sociologist, brings with him over three decades of experience in various sectors, including academia and non-profit.

“We are thrilled to add Gavin to our team,” said Executive Director Lucretia Holden.“His clinical research expertise in Alzheimer's disease, and proven track record in fundraising and development, will be invaluable in expanding our efforts to drive our mission forward.”

Prior to joining the Fisher Center Foundation, Dr. Hougham served as faculty at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Medicine, where he taught and conducted clinical research. He has made significant contributions to the field of health and medicine, often utilizing advanced data analysis approaches from complementary disciplines such as genomics and computer science.

In addition to his work in Alzheimer's disease, Dr. Hougham's research has covered a wide range of topics, including aging and geriatrics, communicable disease management, the use of electronic health record data, the potential of artificial intelligence to improve the delivery of health care, and preparing the healthcare workforce for an aging society.

Dr. Hougham added to Ms. Holden's sentiments,“I am honored to join the Fisher Center Foundation as they close in on 30 years of exceptional service to the Alzheimer's community. I look forward to meeting our supporters and understanding their personal connections to Alzheimer's and the Foundation. With nearly seven million Americans affected by this disease, the emotional, physical and financial burdens are immense, creating an urgency to our mission to find effective treatments and provide education and support, with the ultimate goal of finding a cure.”

Dr. Hougham has held leadership positions at New York Medical College, Battelle Memorial Institute, the John A. Hartford Foundation, and Wisconsin's Division of Public Health. He is a graduate of SUNY, Brockport, and holds Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy degrees from the University of Chicago. Dr. Hougham was also awarded a National Science Foundation Fellowship at the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology. Outside of his professional endeavors, he is actively involved in the community, serving on the Boards of Directors of the Hospice of Westchester and Hudson Valley Stream Conservancy.

About Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation

Since its founding in 1995, the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation provides millions of dollars for breakthrough Alzheimer's research to understand the causes of Alzheimer's disease, improve the care of people living with it, and find a cure. The Fisher Center funds scientists and research laboratories at The Rockefeller University (New York), NYU Langone Health (New York), and the Imagine Institute (Paris, France). It is chartered as a 501(c)(3) tax exempt non-profit public charity and has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator (America's largest independent charity evaluator) for twelve years in a row, in addition to GuideStar's 2024 Gold Seal of Transparency, placing it in the top 5% of the 1.8 million nonprofits listed on their site.

