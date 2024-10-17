Progress AI-Powered Flowmon Introduces Up To 10X Search Acceleration For Faster Cyberthreat Hunting And Network Troubleshooting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IP Address Indexing is the first in a series of major performance and scalability enhancements to the Flowmon AI-powered Detection and Response & Network Visibility offerings.



BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced the latest release of Progress® Flowmon® , the network observability with AI-powered detection for cyberthreats, anomalies and fast access to actionable insights for greater network and application performance across hybrid cloud ecosystems. With today's release, the Flowmon platform enhances IP search efficiency up to tenfold with innovative IP address indexing that empowers network administrators to swiftly track network activities tied to specific IP addresses. The result is a significant reduction in the time needed for data analysis and troubleshooting, providing robust protection for optimal network performance.

“For many IT teams, retrospective analysis while hunting for threats amidst growing volumes of telemetry data can be time-consuming, especially in large and complex networks. In the ever-shifting terrain of cybersecurity, the urgency to resolve network performance and security issues rapidly-within moments, is paramount,” said Sundar Subramanian, EVP and General Manager, Infrastructure Management, Progress.“With the addition of IP Address Indexing in Flowmon, IT professionals can perform near-immediate searches to process IP address data swiftly, gaining critical insights essential for quick troubleshooting of their networks.”

As networks grow, the volume of telemetry data expands exponentially. This growth, while beneficial, results in increasingly longer search times and slows threat-hunting efforts. Near-immediate answers to retrospective analysis of compromise indicators are now available such as,“Did anyone from my network communicate with the following malicious IPs last month?” This solution propels IP search queries to new heights, achieving up to tenfold increase in speed. Network administrators and cybersecurity professionals can now rapidly identify network activities associated with specific IP addresses. This significantly reduces the time required for thorough data analysis and effective troubleshooting. Additionally, the IP Address Indexing is designed to scale alongside network growth, driving sustained search efficiency regardless of the expanding number of IP addresses.

Enhanced Usability and Streamlined Workflows: Flowmon now sets IP Conversation as the standard selection for the most important statistics, delivering instant insights into network interactions. Moreover, the Analysis chart has been updated to allow selectively switching network performance monitoring metrics on or off for a more customized and relevant view of data. The Monitoring Center, along with the Dashboards and Reports, has been improved with new application information icons for external IP addresses and now prominently highlights denied IP addresses from Flowmon ADS blacklists.

Precision and Reliability in Event Reporting: Flowmon now introduces flexible event reporting with Syslog messages over the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP). This enhancement delivers targeted and reliable event reporting to designated IP addresses, accelerating the time for data processing and capturing and issue identification.



Flowmon network observability solution, with AI-powered detection for cyberthreats and anomalies, allows fast access to actionable insights for greater network and application performance across hybrid cloud ecosystems. For more information about the latest release of the Flowmon platform, please visit .

