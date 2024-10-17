Blockchain Life 2024 In Dubai: A Legendary Gathering Of Market Insiders Ahead Of The Bull Run
10/17/2024 6:10:01 AM
Dubai, United Arab Emirates , Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22-23, the legendary Blockchain Life 2024 forum will take place in Dubai. Over 10,000 participants from 120 countries will come together for the crypto event of the year to share insider information on the eve of Bull Run 2025.
Esteemed speakers will provide expert market analysis, laying the groundwork for the market's growth.
Confirmed figures include:
CEO Tether - Paolo Ardoino Co-Founder Animoca Brands - Yat Siu CEO Ledger - Pascal Gauthier CEO Cardano Foundation - Frederik Gregaard CEO Dubai Blockchain Center - Dr. Marwan Alzarouni Co-Founder Litecoin Foundation - Xinxi Wang CEO Vechain - Sunny Lu CEO of dYdX Foundation - Charles d'Haussy Founder Listing.Help, Jets Capital - Sergei Khitrov Founder DWF Labs - Andrei Grachev Co-Founder Tezos - Arthur Breitman CEO Trust Wallet - Eowyn Chen Co-Founder Osmosis Labs - Sunny Aggarwal Co-Founder of Sui (Mysten Labs) - Kostas Chalkias Head of Investments at Maelstrom Fund - Akshat Vaidya Founder Notcoin - Sasha Plotvinov Co-Founder, CEO Celestia Labs - Mustafa Al-Bassam Google Cloud - Tiago Henriques Program Lead MetaMask - Zied Brini
In addition to an impressive lineup of speakers, Blockchain Life 2024 offers unprecedented networking opportunities. With a premium audience of high quality, behind-the-scenes discussions will be rich in insights and lead to extremely valuable connections.
Just two days at Blockchain Life 2024 can surpass a year of fruitful work.
