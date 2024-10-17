CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net income for the quarter was $1.1 million, or $0.79 basic and $0.59 diluted earnings per share, compared to $0.4 million, or $0.28 basic and $0.21 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $5.0 million, or $3.73 basic and $2.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.8 million, or $1.34 basic and $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2023. Excluding the effects of the non-recurring sale-leaseback transaction gain on sale reported in the second quarter of 2024, net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, was $1.7 million, or $1.27 basic and $0.94 diluted earnings per share.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:



Net interest income was up $0.4 million from the prior quarter and net interest margin improved to 2.55% compared to 2.38% in the prior quarter and 2.43% in the third quarter of 2023. The improvement from the prior quarter was due to a 4 basis point increase in yields on earning assets and a 5 basis point decrease in the cost of funds. Net interest income was up $0.6 million for the quarter compared to the same quarter of 2023, and down $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023, due to the rise in cost of funds versus yields on assets over those time periods.

Loan portfolio balances decreased $12 million over the quarter and decreased $15 million since December 31, 2023, due to high loan rates and the Company's balance sheet management strategy, with further balance declines expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. Deposits decreased $22 million for the quarter due to planned payoffs of maturing time deposits and reductions in money market savings accounts, and increased $20 million from December 31, 2023, as lower-cost deposits were generated and used to pay down Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”) borrowings.

As of September 30, 2024, non-performing assets, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans ratios were 1.25% and 0.44%, respectively, compared to 0.90% and 0.50%, respectively, on December 31, 2023, and 0.49% and 0.50%, respectively, on September 30, 2023. The primary reason for the increase in the ratios over the time period is due to four credit relationships with borrowers in or related to the transportation industry, including one modified loan in compliance with the modified terms, two relationships with non-accrual loans, and one that is 90 plus days past due in the process of collection.

Also, as of September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to loans was 1.27% compared to 1.27% on December 31, 2023, and 1.30% on September 30, 2023. The ACLL is impacted by third-party economic forecasts and qualitative factors. Over the course of 2023 and 2024, forecasts for gross domestic product and unemployment have generally improved while certain qualitative factors related to loan performance have trended up, resulting in a lower ACLL to loans ratio. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Banking Division net income was $5.8 million up from $2.9 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to the sale-leaseback gain on sale and cost reduction activities in the 2024 period. The Mortgage Division was profitable for the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, its net loss was $0.1 million, improved from a $0.5 million loss in the same period in 2023 thanks to cost saving actions and despite production being down due to housing market challenges.



Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine's President and CEO, commented,“Operating results from our Banking and Mortgage Divisions improved for the quarter as highlighted above, at a time that continues to present many challenges for both community banking and mortgage banking companies. Our cost of funds and net interest margins showed nice improvements on a trending basis recently and we are working toward continued improvement, which should be accelerated by the recent decline in the Federal Funds Target Rates by the Federal Reserve. Our targeted expense controls implemented in late 2023 and early 2024 have supported improved operating results.”

He concluded,“Our plans for a final redemption of all remaining preferred stock during the fourth quarter of 2024 continue to move ahead. Earlier today, we announced the complete and final redemption of all preferred stock will occur on October 31, 2024. Although we now have sufficient cash on hand at CIB Marine for the final redemption, we have also secured lender commitments for a term loan and a line of credit for contingency purposes. This marks a significant achievement of the Company and improves prospects for building future shareholder value.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in ten states. More information on the Company is available at , including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

