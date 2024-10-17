Department Of Veterans Affairs Selects Rise8 For $2.4B Multiple-Awardee IDIQ For Developer Experience Platform Enablement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Secure Performant Reliable and User-Centered Experiences (SPRUCE) contract vehicle will enable VA to acquire top-quality partners to deliver exceptional user experiences

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8 announced its selection for a SPRUCE Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle to provide the VA with streamlined delivery services and teams. As one of 10 awardees for the contract vehicle, with a total ordering ceiling of $2.4B , Rise8 will support the VA with a multidisciplinary, expert team to assist with developing modern digital products that maximize results for Veterans.

With the SPRUCE contract vehicle, the VA will connect VA product owners with best-in-class industry partners to deliver high-quality digital products and improved user experiences. SPRUCE requires expertise in critical areas including software development and operations, technical advising and architecture planning, service design and user research studies, data science and data analytics, and product support operations.

This is perfectly aligned to Rise8's mission of enabling large enterprises to continuously deliver valuable software that users love.“We're proud to be a part of the VA's mission to incorporate more modern software development practices, and make those streamlined services available to VA employees and Veterans,” said Bryon Kroger, CEO and founder of Rise8.“This opportunity represents much more than just a contract win to me – as a Veteran myself with a father who struggled with VA care, I vowed to take Rise8 to the VA to help the great people there better achieve their mission to serve Veterans and provide exceptional experiences. Working with the VA on this is one of the most meaningful things I have ever been able to do. They are heroes serving heroes, and we can't wait to serve them.”

This latest contract award marks another significant milestone in Rise8's work with the VA. In 2022, the company delivered a continuous Authority to Operate (cATO) to the VA in support of the Lighthouse Program , equipping them with the ability to ship software earlier and continuously. Last month, a separate program within the VA also awarded Rise8 a $10M Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract for Watchtower , providing support and improvements for observability, monitoring, and site reliability.

