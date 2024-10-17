SCOPE Health Inc. Acquires EYETAMINS Supplements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

SCOPE is excited to announce the of EYETAMINS , a leading provider of eye health supplements. EYETAMINS was created by board-certified neuro-ophthalmologist, Dr. Kaushal Kulkarni. EYETAMINS offers a range of innovative eye supplements made with carefully sourced and clinically backed ingredients to support eye health and vision. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in SCOPE Health Inc.'s continuing journey towards offering a broad range of innovative products to enhance our patients' vision.

Dr. Kaushal Kulkarni and Tom Freyne

OPTASE by SCOPE range of eye care products & acquired Eyetamins eye supplements.

The integration with EYETAMINS will enable SCOPE Health Inc. to deliver on its mission to improve people's well-being through quality innovative products and aid our vision of offering a broader range of eyecare products to deliver the extraordinary. At SCOPE , we believe in the role of supplements to support eye health and this acquisition allows us to really focus our efforts in this area and map out some exciting developments for the future.

Benefits for Customers:

- Enhanced Product Offerings: Customers will have access to a wider range of innovative products and services across the Scope portfolio between the Optase and Eyetamins brands.

- Improved Customer Experience: The combined expertise will enhance customer support and service quality.

Quote from SCOPE Health Inc.'s CEO, Tom Freyne:

"We are thrilled to welcome EYETAMINS into the SCOPE Health family and embark on this new chapter of growth and innovation," said Tom Freyne, CEO of SCOPE Health Inc. "I have worked closely with the founder Kaushal and very much believe in this great brand and what Scope can achieve with it in the coming years, This acquisition will further strengthen our ability to serve our customer's needs as supplementation was the missing link in our Optase portfolio and now we are delighted to be included some strong supplements, like Eyetamins Dry Eye Comfort as we know eye care supplements are a foundational therapy in the management of Dry eye in the USA."

Quote from EYETAMINS's Founder, Dr. Kaushal Kulkarni:

"We are delighted to join forces with SCOPE Health Inc. to contribute to their mission of providing premium products for maintaining optimal eye health,"

said Dr. Kaushal Kulkarni, Founder of EYETAMINS. "This new partnership underscores our shared commitment to eye health innovation and improved patient outcomes. I am excited to be a part of the continuing and future story of Eyetamins as it grows out under the Scope and Optase umbrella."

Looking Ahead:

Scope

is working hard to ensure a seamless transition for customers and employees with both companies dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality and service throughout the transition. Eyetamins will continue to be available on Eyetamins and through Amazon and you will start to see more and more connection between Eyetamins /Scope and Optase in the coming months.

About SCOPE Health Inc.:

SCOPE Health Inc. is an international healthcare company founded in Ireland in 2009. It offers innovative products for the management of Ocular Surface Disease (e.g. Dry Eye/Blepharitis/MGD) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration. SCOPE maintains a reputation for providing premium products and innovation to enhance the lives of patients. With a focus on fostering long-term relationships with Health Care Professionals to advance eye health and drive successful results.

About EYETAMINS:

EYETAMINS®

is an eye doctor-developed line of supplements that delivers targeted nutrition and relief for long-term eye health and vision. With carefully sourced and clinically backed ingredients, EYETAMINS supports eye health and vision from the inside out. Created by board-certified neuro-ophthalmologist, Dr. Kaushal Kulkarni, MD, who specializes in the eye-brain relationship.

