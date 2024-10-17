El Salvador’S $1B Debt Swap: Saving Forests And Finances

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) El Salvador has secured a groundbreaking $1 billion debt-for-nature swap, orchestrated by & Co. This innovative deal allows the Central American nation to refinance 14% of its debt while funding conservation efforts for its wetlands and river systems.



The agreement involves El Salvador repurchasing $1.03 billion of its outstanding bonds at discounted rates, generating over $352 million in savings.



These funds will protect and restore the Lempa River, El Salvador's longest waterway, and its surrounding ecosystem. President Nayib Bukele highlighted the deal's dual benefits, emphasizing economic growth and natural resource preservation.



The transaction combines traditional and innovative capital market technologies to achieve cost savings and execution certainty. Key players include the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, which is providing political risk insurance.



The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean is contributing a $200 million standby letter of credit. These enhancements make the deal attractive to private investors despite El Salvador's junk credit ratings.







Catholic Relief Services and El Salvador's Environmental Investment Fund (FIAES ) will oversee the conservation component.

El Salvador's Debt-for-Nature Swap

Over 20 years, $350 million will be allocated to the Lempa River Conservation and Restoration Program, with $200 million directly funding the program and $150 million establishing an endowment for long-term sustainability.



This deal represents a growing trend in global finance. Other major banks, including Credit Suisse, Bank of America, and UBS, have completed or are working on similar debt-for-nature swaps.



These arrangements are particularly appealing to countries with lower credit ratings. El Salvador's approach offers a promising model for balancing economic interests with ecological preservation.



It demonstrates how creative financial instruments can address sovereign debt challenges while investing in environmental conservation. The success of this deal could inspire other nations to explore similar innovative financial solutions.



In short, this potential shift may reshape how countries approach economic development and environmental stewardship in the 21st century.

