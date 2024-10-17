Gracianna Winery's 2023 Westside Reserve Pinot Noir Wins Best In Show At 2024 Sonoma County Harvest Fair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) World Class Pinot exemplifies Gracianna's dedication to making world-class wines for those with something to be grateful for

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracianna Winery is thrilled to announce that its 2023 Westside Reserve Pinot Noir has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best in Show" for all red wines at the 2024 Sonoma County Harvest Fair wine competition, out of an extraordinary 964 entries. This accolade stands as one of the highest honors a small, family-owned winery can achieve, underscoring Gracianna's dedication to producing world-class wines.

Bottle shot of 2023 Gracianna Westside Reserve Pinot Noir

Gracianna Winery's Mercedes Riverblock estate vineyard

"We are over the moon about this achievement," expressed Lisa Amador, co-founder and partner of Gracianna Winery. "We are humbled and proud to be recognized as producing the best red wine in Sonoma County after all these years of making world-class wines."

The 2023 Westside Reserve Russian River Valley Pinot Noir is lauded for its complex flavor profile, featuring "earth tones; juicy with notes of blue fruit; ripe raspberries; very complex; and gets better in the glass!" as noted by the esteemed judges at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair wine competition.

Gracianna remains committed to creating exceptional wines that reflect gratitude and appreciation for life's moments. "This win is a testament to our hardworking winemaking team, our resilient family, and the unwavering support from our loyal members and customers," added Amador. "We are especially grateful to the board, staff, and volunteers at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair for their dedication and for recognizing our passion for winemaking."

In celebration of this achievement, Gracianna is pleased to announce that the 2023 Westside Reserve Pinot Noir is now available for purchase to the public, with fewer than 40 cases remaining. Members of the Medallion Wine Club received their opportunity for reserved bottles as part of their exclusive membership benefits.

Price: $76 (plus shipping)

Non-Members can now buy up to one bottle of this highly limited release



"Given the limited supply, we encourage friends to act quickly if they want to enjoy this award-winning wine, as it is sure to sell out quickly," said Amador. "Thank you for your ongoing support-we are grateful to have you as part of the Gracianna family."

Gracianna Winery is the official wine of being grateful. The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient award-winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craft winery. Home of the most-lauded Pinot Noir in America.

For more information, please visit .

