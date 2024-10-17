Bach Talk Podcast Presented By The Bach Society Of Saint Louis Returns For An Exciting Second Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bach Talk continues to offer a peek behind the curtain to listeners across the globe

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bach Society of Saint Louis (BSSL), is back with a second season of Bach Talk. The podcast invites listeners on an enlightening journey into the timeless world of Johann Sebastian Bach and the everyday experiences of the musicians who are keeping his alive.

Bach Talk Podcast Logo - The Bach Society of Saint Louis

Bach Talk Hosts, Ron Klemm and A. Dennis Sparger

Continue Reading

Each month, listeners can expect to get to know the vibrant community that keeps Bach's music alive. Just like no two performances are alike, no two episodes of Bach Talk are the same. Each conversation highlights unique facets of Bach's music and the work of The Bach Society of Saint Louis.

"When we began Bach Talk, our primary goal was to "tell our story". Easier said than done, of course, since The Bach Society's story goes back more than eighty years! Our hope was to peek behind the curtain; let listeners hear the voices of the people they see on stage–singers, instrumentalists, conductors–find out what makes them tick. We've begun that in season one and the story continues," said Bach Talk host and producer Ron

Klemm.

Bach Talk offers a new way for St. Louis' oldest continuous choral society to share that music with a new audience in and beyond the region. Through Bach Talk, BSSL has reached listeners across the world and has been enjoyed by listeners in 49 states and the District of Columbia. In addition to the United States, listeners from 53 countries have tuned in including Germany, Netherlands, Canada, Australia and Spain.

As season two continues, listeners can expect to hear from well-known tenor Gene

Stenger who is hailed as an "impressive tenor" (The New York Times) and a frequent guest soloist of The Bach Society of Saint Louis and Ken Kulosa, Principal Cellist with The Bach Society Orchestra.

"As long as there are people to talk to, topics to cover, stories to tell and questions to answer–we want Bach Talk to be the place you'll find them," shared Klemm.

Bach Talk is available on all major podcast platforms. For new listeners, The Bach Society offers a step-by-step guide to getting started at

bachsociety/bach-talk . New episodes of Bach Talk are available monthly.

Click here to access assets.

ABOUT BACH SOCIETY OF SAINT LOUIS

The Bach Society of Saint Louis (BSSL) was founded in 1941 and is now in its 84th season as St. Louis' oldest continuous choral society. BSSL is dedicated to performing choral works

by J.S. Bach and other classical and contemporary composers. Under the direction of Dr. A. Dennis Sparger , BSSL delivers a varied and exciting season to an ever more diverse public. Each season, BSSL provides free concert tickets, education concerts, and masterclasses to area high school and college students.

Learn more at bachsociety .

Media Contact: Charissa Marciniak | [email protected] | 417.315.4104

SOURCE The Bach Society of Saint Louis

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED