(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leasing and Service Agreement Expected to Provide Long-Term Recurring Revenue Stream to CleanCore

Initial Implementation of CleanCore Products Expected to Drive

Sustainability Across Key Knight-Swift Facilities

Omaha, NE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, (NYSE American: ZONE) (“ CleanCore ” or the“ Company ”), developer of patented that works as a safe and low-cost replacement for traditional cleaning chemicals, today announced that it has commenced the initial roll-out of its products at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) facilities. Knight-Swift will implement various CleanCore products, including Fill Stations, Power Caddies, Commercial Laundry units, and Ice Machines, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly cleaning solutions across its headquarters and additional operational facilities.

Knight-Swift is one of North America's largest trucking and logistics companies with over 130 locations. With an extensive fleet of approximately 19,000 tractors, 58,000 trailers, and a workforce of 24,000 employees, Knight-Swift serves a diverse array of industries across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. As part of its initiative to enhance sustainability and streamline operations, Knight-Swift is adopting CleanCore's proprietary aqueous ozone technology-a chemical-free, environmentally safe alternative to traditional cleaning products.

By integrating CleanCore's cutting-edge systems, Knight-Swift will also reduce its carbon footprint, aligning with its corporate sustainability goals. The solutions not only minimize environmental impact but also drive significant cost savings by reducing expenditures on traditional cleaning products, handling, and waste management. Through this partnership, CleanCore is helping Knight-Swift create a healthier, safer environment for its employees and the thousands of drivers who pass through their facilities daily, all while contributing to the company's broader mission of sustainability and cost-effectiveness. This collaboration highlights CleanCore's pivotal role in enabling Knight-Swift to achieve its green initiatives and improve operations across its entire network.

Dave Riggio, Director of Facilities at Knight-Swift Transportation, commented,“Over the last few months, we have been utilizing the CleanCore technology for cleaning our largest truck terminal and shop, and one of our corporate offices. These areas look and smell clean as if we were using actual chemicals. We are excited to further implement their solutions as it will also assist us with our sustainability efforts and provide cost savings. We believe in this product and look forward to incorporating the CleanCore technology in other terminals across our network.”

Clayton Adams, CEO of CleanCore Solutions, added, "We are incredibly excited to partner with an industry leader like Knight-Swift, whose commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission. Our aqueous ozone cleaning solutions offer them a powerful way to reduce their carbon footprint, and reduce costs, while simplifying their cleaning processes across facilities. By eliminating the need for harmful chemicals and streamlining sanitation with our innovative technology, we're able to help Knight-Swift enhance operational efficiency and create a healthier environment for both employees and drivers. This partnership is expected to drive significant long-term monthly recurring revenue for CleanCore and is a testament to the scalability and effectiveness of our solutions."

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company's mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to CleanCore's business, financial condition, and results of operations that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on the management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of CleanCore's future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore's actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in“Risk Factors” included in our filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: ...

Tel: (212) 671-1020