(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Group, Inc. (OTC: UMGP), headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is the production company behind the Emmy-nominated television show Before The Fame with Mike Sherman. The show has just earned its third consecutive nomination from the Suncoast committee, this time for a special episode featuring superstar Shaggy. In this episode, Shaggy sits down with Mike Sherman to discuss his remarkable journey, from serving in the Marine Corps to rising as a global music sensation, and his collaborations with music icons like Sting and other legendary stars.



Before The Fame with Mike Sherman is a weekly series available on multiple platforms, including FOX Soul, Apple TV, Tubi TV, and FuboTV, where it continues to flourish by producing compelling celebrity content.

With over 40 episodes produced, Universal Media Group has created a dynamic documentary series that spans a variety of entertainment genres, from sports to music and more. The show takes viewers on an intimate journey, showcasing the stories of some of the biggest names in the industry and delving into their rise to fame, including the challenges and triumphs they encountered along the way.

This series is one of several successful programs under Universal Media Group Inc. Mike Sherman, the show's producer and host, is honored to receive recognition for the third year in a row, which reflects his passion and dedication to the entertainment industry and the wide audience the show continues to engage.

Furthermore, Universal Media Group is in preproduction on several new streaming projects. Updates on these ventures, which are expected to expand their revenue-driven streaming models, will be announced in the coming months.

Universal Media Group (OTC Pink: UMGP) is a publicly traded Digital Media Production company renowned for its diverse array of content, including nationally acclaimed television network celebrity programming. The company remains dedicated to pursuing strategic business investments, partnerships, and acquisitions aimed at enhancing profitability while expanding its reach, focus, and influence.



Orville Richard Burrell, better known by his stage name Shaggy is a Jamaican-American reggae musician who scored hits with the songs "It Wasn't Me," "Boombastic," "In the Summertime," "Oh Carolina," and "Angel." He has been nominated for seven Grammy Awards, winning twice for Best Reggae Album with Boombastic in 1996 and 44/876 with Sting in 2019, and has won the Brit Award for International Male Solo Artist in 2002.

In 2007, he was awarded the Jamaican Order of Distinction with the rank of Commander. In 2022, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University.

The Suncoast Emmy Awards are regional Emmy awards presented by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) that represents Florida; Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, & New Orleans, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; Thomasville, Georgia; and Puerto Rico. NATAS presents the Emmy among sectors of the television industry in several award ceremonies.

