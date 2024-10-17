Banzai Announces Expanded Partnership With Salesforce, Today’S Industry Leading AI CRM Company For Smarter Webinar Campaigns

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Simplified Workflows and Real-Time Insights with Account Engagement Integration in Demio Give Salesforce Users the Tools They Need to Enhance Their Webinar Strategy

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the“Company”), a leading marketing company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced significant enhancements to its Demio through deeper integration with Salesforce, the leading AI CRM company.



These new features address key operational challenges faced by marketing teams, delivering an improved level of precision in webinar data management, from automated lead capture to real-time UTM tracking. Marketers leveraging this integration will not only see immediate efficiency gains but will also benefit from enhanced decision-making capabilities, thanks to cleaner, more accurate data pipelines.

Key Enhancements Designed to Maximize Efficiency and Insight

This integration addresses common pain points for Salesforce Account Engagement users by automating the syncing of webinar data-from contact information to UTM tracking-greatly reducing the time and effort required for manual processes. Marketers can now focus on optimizing campaigns with real-time insights, enabling data-driven adjustments with speed and precision. The seamless UTM tracking integration offers a comprehensive view of campaign performance across channels, while Demio's smart list management feature ensures that webinar registrants are automatically added to targeted Salesforce Account Engagement lists, ensuring no lead slips through the cracks.

Key capabilities include:



Automated List Management : Simplify the process by automatically syncing registrants to Salesforce Account Engagement, ensuring optimal engagement across the funnel.

Real-Time UTM Tracking : Gain holistic insights into campaign performance with real-time tracking at both session and individual contact levels.

Advanced Search for List Management : Quickly navigate extensive lists with Demio's new auto-search feature, saving time and boosting productivity. Custom Field Syncing : Ensure accurate and up-to-date information across platforms, enabling targeted segmentation and precision marketing.

Joe Davy, CEO of Banzai, emphasized the power of this upgraded integration:“By deepening our connectivity with Pardot, we're offering marketers a more scalable, data-rich experience. This isn't just a product enhancement; it's a strategy shift that will drive better outcomes with less effort.”

A Future-Focused Solution for Salesforce Customers

Banzai continues to innovate to ensure its solutions meet the evolving needs of marketing teams. By integrating powerful features directly into users' workflows, this enhancement sets a new standard for what's possible in webinar campaign management-paving the way for more strategic, data-driven marketing operations.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of CRM + AI + Data + Trust on one unified platform: Einstein 1. For more information visit: .

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at . For investors, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“target,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“propose,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.'s (the“Company's”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company's industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company's ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading“Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

