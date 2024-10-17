Semiconductor Chemicals Market To Reach USD 35.63 Billion, With Highest CAGR Of 12.05% By 2032: Report By S&S Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by increasing demand for semiconductors in consumer electronics, automotive applications, and emerging technologies like AI and IoT, which require advanced processes and high-quality chemical materials. Pune, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Outlook: According to the S&S Insider,“ The Semiconductor Chemicals Market was valued at USD 12.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 35.63 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.05% during 2024-2032. ” Increasing Demand for High-Performance Electronics The growing demand for high-performance electronics and next-generation devices has become a key driver in the semiconductor chemicals market. As consumer electronics, automotive technologies, and artificial intelligence applications evolve, the need for semiconductor materials that support high-speed, low-power, and miniaturized components continues to rise. The increasing adoption of 5G technology, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and smart technologies is pushing semiconductor manufacturers to use advanced chemicals that enhance the quality, durability, and performance of their components. Additionally, innovations in nanotechnology and the integration of advanced materials like photoresists and wet chemicals in semiconductor fabrication are driving significant growth in the market.





Semiconductor Chemicals Market Soars with Advancements in Consumer Electronics and EVs

The semiconductor chemicals market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for consumer electronics and the rise of electric vehicles (EVs). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which produces around half of the world's microprocessor chips, is at the forefront of this expansion, supported by the Taiwanese government's USD 5.4 billion fund for semiconductor manufacturing. The rise of 5G, AI, and IoT applications is further fueling demand for high-performance chips, requiring ultra-pure semiconductor chemicals. While global corporations dominate the market, India is emerging as a specialty manufacturer, supported by Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. By improving infrastructure and meeting global purity standards, India is poised to become a significant player in the global semiconductor chemicals market.

Semiconductor Chemicals Market Surges with Demand for Acid & Base Chemicals and Integrated Circuits (ICs)

In 2023, Acid & Base Chemicals accounted for the largest revenue share in the Semiconductor Chemicals Market, capturing 40%. Their dominance is due to their critical role in key semiconductor manufacturing processes like wafer cleaning, etching, and doping, where maintaining high purity is essential. Leading companies are innovating with new products, such as ultra-pure hydrofluoric and sulfuric acids designed for advanced semiconductor applications, enhancing efficiency. Additionally, the introduction of pH-neutral etching solutions reduces defects in manufacturing. Ongoing R&D investments and the growing demand for AI and IoT are expected to drive further growth, solidifying the importance of acid and base chemicals in the market.

In 2023, Integrated Circuits (ICs) captured 50% of the revenue in the Semiconductor Chemicals Market, driven by demand from consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications. Companies are focusing on R&D to meet stringent IC production needs. Recent innovations include high-purity photoresists for advanced IC lithography and dielectric materials that improve energy efficiency. The rise of 5G and AI is expected to further increase demand for high-performance ICs, driving growth in specialized semiconductor chemicals and strengthening partnerships between semiconductor and chemical manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific and North America Lead the Charge in the Global Semiconductor Chemicals Market

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific semiconductor chemicals market led globally with a 37.56% share, driven by technological advancements and rising demand across industries. The region's dominance stems from key players like South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, which are major semiconductor producers. China's semiconductor chemicals market ranked second, supported by government initiatives such as the "Made in China 2025" campaign, aimed at boosting domestic production and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers. The China Semiconductor Application Association predicts the country's market will reach USD 300 billion by 2025, fueled by government-backed R&D and incentives for semiconductor firms.

In 2023, North America emerged as the fastest-growing region in the semiconductor chemicals market, driven by significant investments in local semiconductor manufacturing and technological advancements. The U.S. prioritized the industry with the CHIPS and Science Act, fueling demand for essential chemicals. Major companies like Dow Inc. and Air Products introduced innovative products, including high-performance dielectric materials and upgraded specialty gases for semiconductor processes. Intel's expansion of manufacturing plants further emphasized the region's focus on strengthening its semiconductor supply chain and mitigating global disruptions.

Recent Development



In August 2023, BASF expanded the electronic materials R&D center in Asia Pacific to its facility in Ansan, South Korea. The new, larger facility focuses on engineering plastics and semiconductor materials, catering to local and global customers

In January 2023, JSR Corp. acquired additional shares of JSR Electronic Materials Korea Co., Ltd., its Korean subsidiary. The move helped JSR solidify its global position in the semiconductor chemicals business and expand its type portfolio On August 2024, JSR Corporation announced plans to expand its global development and production of leading-edge photoresists by establishing a new R&D base in Japan and constructing a semiconductor photoresist plant at its subsidiary JSR Micro Korea Co., Ltd. (JMK).

