Practice Fall Wellness With Mucinex

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As temperatures drop and fall gatherings become the norm, staying healthy can become a challenge, especially for the kids. That's why Mucinex Children's, the pediatrician-recommended, over-the-counter cough and cold brand, is introducing the all new Mucinex Mighty Chews – the first medicated children's soft chew for cough relief.



No more negotiating or fighting with kids to take their medicine. Mucinex Mighty Chews provides easy, fuss free cough relief in a chew format. Say goodbye to pouring, measuring and cleaning up traditional liquid cough medicines. This hassle-free dosing is a new way to give kids medicine and provides effective cough relief made with trusted active ingredients to temporarily relieve child's cough symptoms day or night with both a daytime and nighttime offering. Available in a Mixed Berry flavor and made for children 6 years and up, Mucinex Mighty Chews is a must-have for busy families this upcoming cold and flu season.



For more information, please visit .

