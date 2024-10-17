Six Killed In Minibus-Truck Collision In Ukraine

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, Oct 17 (IANS) Six people, including two children, were killed in a collision between a truck and a minibus in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region, the National reported on Thursday.

The accident occurred at around 5:20 p.m. (1420 GMT) on Wednesday on the M30 international highway linking Ukraine's western city of Stryi and the urban settlement of Izvaryne in the east.

The truck driver sustained injuries and was admitted to a local hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

According to official data, 1,918 people died and 20,862 were injured in traffic accidents on Ukraine's roads during January-August this year.

Earlier on July 6, 2024, an oil truck collided with a minibus in Ukraine, killing 14 people including a six-year-old child and leaving a single survivor.

The accident occurred when the minibus with about 20 people aboard and the Kamaz heavy truck collided on the Kharkiv-Simferopol highway.

Meanwhile, local media, who cited eyewitnesses, reported that the truck lost brake control and crashed into the minibus in the opposite lane.