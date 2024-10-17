Election Chaos Warning: Jim Rickards Predicts Market Shock, Dollar Fallout, And Unrest In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Jim Rickards, a renowned economic strategist and former CIA advisor, is sounding the alarm on a brewing and crisis that could blindside unprepared Americans.







Rickards, who accurately predicted major events such as the 2008 financial crash, Trump's 2016 victory, and the pandemic-driven market plunge, believes this election could ignite unprecedented upheaval across financial markets and society.

“With President Biden stepping aside and Kamala Harris emerging as the new front-runner, we're entering a perfect storm that will ripple through the stock market and the U.S. dollar,” says Rickards.“Americans must be ready for instability on a scale we haven't seen before.”

According to Rickards, the election turmoil could trigger:



A 50% market shock fueled by investor panic

Plummeting confidence in the U.S. dollar , leading to rapid devaluation

Public unrest , including large-scale protests and street violence Emergency declarations and restrictions on civil liberties

Rickards insists that those who fail to prepare now will face dire consequences, not only financially but also in their everyday lives. He urges Americans to act swiftly to safeguard their savings, investments, and personal safety.

"The financial system is fragile," says Rickards. "We're about to see a breakdown that will make the 2008 crisis look like a minor disruption."

Five Critical Steps to Prepare for 2024's Financial Earthquake

Rickards outlines five essential actions for individuals to protect themselves from the fallout of election chaos:

Rickards offers detailed strategies to protect wealth and navigate the challenges ahead, including:



Escaping the Dollar's Collapse: Top Moves to Protect Your Wealth

Stock Market Insulation: Investments Guaranteed to Rise During a Crash

Three Popular Stocks to Ditch Before They Crash The Home Fortress Blueprint: Securing Your Family During Social Unrest

“As this election unfolds, those who are unprepared will be at the mercy of the markets and political elites,” says Rickards.“But the good news is, if you act now, there are real opportunities to preserve your wealth and even thrive during the downturn.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a global finance expert, economist, and strategic advisor with over four decades of experience. His career includes advising top financial institutions, government agencies, and military intelligence communities. Key highlights of his career include:



Designing the Petrodollar Agreement in the 1970s, securing the dollar's global dominance.

Negotiating solutions during the Iran Hostage Crisis for the Reagan administration.

Steering Wall Street through the LTCM crisis with the Federal Reserve in the 1990s. Collaborating with Pentagon analysts post-9/11 to develop predictive systems that forecast terrorist activities.

Rickards has authored several acclaimed books, including Currency Wars and The Road to Ruin. His commentary frequently appears on networks such as Fox Business, CNBC, and Bloomberg.

