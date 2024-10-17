Shura Council Deputy Speaker Meets China's Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti met Thursday with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the State of Qatar HE Cao Xiaolin. During the meeting, they discussed the existing parliamentary cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to enhance them. In addition, they discussed a number of topics of common concern.

