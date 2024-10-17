(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.

, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP ) ("Acurx" or the "Company"), a late- stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that the Company will participate in the Spartan Capital inaugural investor on November 4, 2024 at the Pierre Hotel in New York, New York.





This participation aligns with our commitment to engage with leaders and investors. Our presentation will offer insight into our company's growth strategy and market position.

David P. Luci, President & CEO of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to be invited and to present at Spartan Capital's inaugural investor conference. This event provides an excellent platform to showcase our company and keep the key influencers in the capital markets apprised of our accomplishments and future plans."

The conference, organized in partnership with B2i Digital, a leading digital marketing firm specializing in investor communications, will feature presentations from over 30 carefully selected companies. The event will include panel discussions, one-on-one meetings, and networking sessions to maximize interactions between investors and presenters.

For more information about the conference and registration details, please visit

Spartan Capital's conference page .

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx

Pharmaceuticals

is

a

late-stage

biopharmaceutical

company

focused on

developing

a new class of small molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates with a Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS®) that blocks the active site of the Gram+ specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), inhibiting DNA replication and leading to Gram-positive bacterial cell death. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP).To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects,"

and

similar expressions,

constitute

forward-looking

statements

within

the

meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether ibezapolstat will benefit from the QIDP designation; whether ibezapolstat will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis; whether the results of the clinical trials of ibezapolstat will warrant the submission of applications for marketing approval, and if so, whether ibezapolstat will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies where approval is sought; whether, if ibezapolstat obtains approval, it will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and

Acurx disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

David P. Luci, President & CEO

Tel:

917-533-1469

Email:

[email protected]

