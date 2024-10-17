Insmed To Host Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call On Thursday, October 31, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM ), a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it will release its third-quarter 2024 results on

Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Insmed management will host a call for investors beginning at

8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 31, 2024, to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 210-2654 (U.S.) and (646) 960-0278 (international) and referencing access code 7862189. The call will also be webcast live on the Company's website at .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately 1 hour after its completion through November 7, 2024, by dialing

(800) 770-2030 (U.S.) and (609) 800-9909 (international) and referencing access code 7862189. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases. The Company is advancing a diverse portfolio of approved and mid- to late-stage investigational medicines as well as cutting-edge drug discovery focused on serving patient communities where the need is greatest. Insmed's most advanced programs are in pulmonary and inflammatory conditions, including a therapy approved in

the United States,

Europe, and

Japan

to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company's early-stage research programs encompass a wide range of technologies and modalities, including gene therapy, AI-driven protein engineering, protein manufacturing, RNA end-joining, and synthetic rescue.

Headquartered in

Bridgewater,

New Jersey, Insmed has offices and research locations throughout

the United States,

Europe, and

Japan. Insmed is proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the biopharmaceutical industry, including spending three consecutive years as the No. 1

Science

Top Employer. Visit

to learn more.

Contact:

Investors:

Bryan Dunn

Executive Director, Investor Relations

Insmed

(646) 812-4030

[email protected]

Media:

Mandy Fahey

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Insmed

(732) 718-3621

[email protected]

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated

