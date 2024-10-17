Makers Of The JENNIE-O® Brand To Open 1-800-TURKEYS Nov. 1 For The 17Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Consumers can call, live chat on jennieo/hotline/ or text "TURKEY" to 73876 for advice on all thing's turkey

WILLMAR, Minn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the JENNIE-O turkey brand, a category leader and one of the top turkey brands in the United States, announced today that the 1-800-TURKEYS hotline will be live for a 17th consecutive year, starting Nov. 1, for consumers seeking support with their holiday meal planning through to day-of preparations.

Earlier this year, JENNIE-O® polled Americans in every state about their Thanksgiving preparation, must-haves, traditions -- even their plans for leftovers. According to the survey, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of the JENNIE-O brand team, most people take up to two weeks to plan and cook their Thanksgiving meal. The experts at the JENNIE-O brand have been providing hotline turkey advice in November for the better part of two decades, assisting consumers across the country, including those in states like Delaware, where residents begin prepping 17 days in advance, and Virginia, where planning the menu takes an average of 16.6 days.



"We know Thanksgiving is a treasured holiday across the nation and we are always looking for new ways to expand our resources even further," said Kim Anderson, senior brand manager for the JENNIE-O® brand. "This year we are offering our trusted hotline as we always do, alongside several new menu ideas to cater to hosts and hostesses alike who want shortcuts to save time, are having smaller gatherings, or are looking for new ways to prepare their turkey."

This Thanksgiving, the makers of JENNIE-O® turkey will be busy helping consumers have the best holiday ever, including sharing turkeys through philanthropic donations and participating in high-profile events, including:



New menus : Explore newly crafted menus to inspire you this holiday season. From a Cajun-inspired spread to a classic Thanksgiving feast, there is something for everyone: .

Nationwide Donations : The makers of JENNIE-O® turkey have a long-standing tradition of giving back this time of year, working to ensure as many holiday tables as possible are adorned with a turkey. The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade : Look out for The Big Turkey Spectacular, which is set to be in the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for a fifth consecutive year.

JENNIE-O® offers a variety of options to suit any size gathering, including fresh and frozen whole turkeys and turkey breasts. In addition, for 20 years, the OVEN READYTM products have provided convenience in the kitchen without sacrificing flavor. Amid the Thanksgiving chaos, remember to reach out for assistance with turkey questions: Call 1-800-TURKEYS, chat live at jennieo/hotline/, or text "TURKEY" to 73876 and search menu inspiration on the website.

About the JENNIE-O® Brand

For over 80 years, the JENNIE-O® turkey brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, JENNIE-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. The company provides a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders' daughter, Jennifer, the JENNIE-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality. For more information, visit jennieo .

About Hormel Foods - Inspired People. Inspired Food. TM

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL ), based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include

PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods .

Contact:

Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]



SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

