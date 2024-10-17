PETERMAYER ANNOUNCES CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER DAVE DAMMAN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The latest agency JOYCAST introduces new creative leader

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PETERMAYER , the award-winning New Orleans-based creative agency, is proud to announce Dave Damman has joined its leadership team as Chief Creative Officer . With more than 20 years of experience in advertising, Damman's work has been recognized both in the U.S. and internationally by some of the most respected creative award competitions, including the One Show, Cannes, CA, the New York Art Directors Club and Britain's D&AD Advertising.

Dave Damman, PETERMAYER CCO

Damman previously held creative leadership positions­ at several top agencies, including Carmichael Lynch, Fallon Worldwide, Gallegos United and IPG's Commonwealth. His most recent position was CCO and President at Nashville's BUNTIN, where he launched the agency onto the national stage with work for Servpro, Chinet, 1792 Bourbon and Trex. And although his celebrated work includes breakthrough campaigns for a who's who of brands such as Subaru, Timberland, Pepsi, Harley-Davidson and United Airlines, he defines his best work as helping others do theirs. Leading from below to develop talent by giving individuals roots and wings.

"Dave Damman is joy. Full stop. His approachable and inviting demeanor and his zest for living a colorful and fulfilling lifestyle make him a natural fit for our already effervescent team," says PETERMAYER CEO Michelle Edelman . "Not only does Dave have the experience and credentials we were looking for as the driving force behind our creative offerings, but he also possesses the emotional intelligence to build a thoughtful program to foster everyone's best as their new team leader. Also, he likes dogs, so we knew he was one of us."

"What attracted me to PETERMAYER was the people. The agency launched its new Unleashing Brand Joy platform in June, and it's clear that there is complete buy-in to that vision. This team is confident we are destined for greatness, and they are ready to fully commit and have fun along the way," says Damman. "I am also completely bought in to this whole 'Joy' thing. Whether we realize it or not, we experience joy every day. The more we observe and acknowledge it, the more likely those little sparks will build up to a truly happy life. For brands, getting credit for their daily contributions is invaluable to their success."

Already embracing the agency values of Better Together and All In, Dave and his family are embarking on a move from Nashville to New Orleans in 2024. The enigmatic yet kind and celebratory vibe of New Orleans resonates with the creative leader, who says, "New Orleans has almost an unfair advantage as an, at times underrated, creative hub. The power of the city as a muse, its global recognition as a fountainhead for art in all forms and the sheer determination to not just survive but thrive work together to elicit joy."

Dave Damman's addition to the agency's leadership team follows the recent hiring of Breck Rochow, VP of Public Relations and Social Media, in April and Jacqui Gibson-Clark, VP of Operations, in September. With Dave on board, the agency has rounded out a leadership team poised to usher in a new era of creative thinking and expertise that champions joy. And, after the launch of Unleashing Brand Joy earlier this year, continues a series of brand news, or Joycasts, that can be expected to come from this flourishing agency.

