Reporting Of Trading In Tryg Shares By Senior Management And Their Related Parties
Date
10/17/2024 5:09:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen has transferred 4,760 Tryg shares at DKK 162.75 for a total amount of DKK 774,690 on 17 October 2024.
Attachment
21_2024.17.10 - Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management
MENAFN17102024004107003653ID1108790469
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.