Intra-Cellular Therapies To Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast

Intra-Cellular Therapies, (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it will host a call and live webcast discussion at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, to provide a corporate update and discuss details of the Company's results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

To attend the live conference call by phone please use this registration link . All participants must use the link to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at . Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit .

