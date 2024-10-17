Selectis Health Makes Key Leadership Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adam Desmond Permanently Appointed as Chief Executive Officer

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selectis Health, Inc. (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company") has permanently appointed Adam Desmond as Chief Executive Officer. With Desmond's permanent appointment, the Board of Directors has approved a salary increase for Desmond from $150,000 to $250,000 per annum. Upon effectiveness of the salary increase, Desmond has agreed to forgo the Company's Board Compensation stipend of $7,500 quarterly. Desmond's appointment and salary increase are effective as of October 17, 2024.

Adam Desmond was appointed Interim CEO on October 22nd, 2022. Over the past two years, Desmond has demonstrated strong leadership by navigating the company through challenging market conditions and remaining focused on the Company's long-term strategic goals including operational efficiencies, divesting non-core assets and strengthening the balance sheet.

"Adam's leadership, vision, and deep understanding of our business have been instrumental in driving our recent progress. I have full confidence in his ability to advance our strategic initiatives, guide our company forward, and build long-term shareholder value," said current CFO Jim Creamer.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

