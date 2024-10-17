Food For All Fundraiser Raises Over $38,000 For Neighbors In Need

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Atlanta community provides the Atlanta Community Food with funds to secure 114,192 meals

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Financial services professionals across the greater Atlanta area put dollars to good use during the Food For All fundraiser, benefitting the Atlanta Community Food Bank , a leader in the fight against hunger. The fundraising competition raised $38,064 to support the Food Bank and its mission of fighting hunger in metro Atlanta and north Georgia, providing enough food for 114,192 meals."This year, we are striving to keep up with the unprecedented demand of up to 250,000 households seeking food assistance each month. We are thrilled with the outcome of the third Food For All event and its impact on moving towards our goal of ending hunger in our community,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "We are incredibly grateful to the local financial services industry professionals who came together for this friendly fundraising competition and to enhance the lives of Georgia families that need our support."The 2024 Food For All fundraising competition winners are as follows:Food For All Grand Prize – BlackRockFood For All President's Award – Navy Federal Credit UnionFood For All Hero – Jessica McLaren1 in 8 Georgians are affected by food insecurity, including 1 in 5 children. Within the Food Bank's service area, 1 in 9 people, and 1 in 6 children, are food insecure. Serving 29 counties in north Georgia, the Food Bank addresses immediate hunger needs and works to tackle the underlying issues of food insecurity through community outreach, education, and advocacy.For more information or to learn how you can help, visit .About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.

